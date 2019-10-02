candidate forum calendar

Six candidates for three Athens City Council at-large seats will meet in a public forum tonight (Thursday, Oct. 3) in the Athens Community Center.

The candidates are Sarah Grace, Peter Kotses and Patrick McGee (incumbents), and challengers Elizabeth Clodfelter, Ellie Hamrick and Chris Monday.

Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Athens County, the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Rooms A and B. Questions will be asked by the media and by audience members, and each candidate will have a chance to answer each question.

This is another in a series of city and county meetings of candidates for offices in the off-year election on Nov. 5. 

Several forums and public meetings on other County election races and issues are also scheduled for the next several weeks.

OTHER EVENTS, from Oct. 7 to 23, will cover races and issues in Albany, Nelsonville, Ames Township, Glouster, Troy Township, Coolville and Chauncey, along with the Alexander School Board. See chart with this article.

