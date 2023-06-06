The League of Women Voters of Athens County will offer an information session on new election laws for Ohio voters at 7 p.m. June 13 at the Athens Community Center, meeting room A.
Staff from the Athens County Board of Elections will provide updates on new voter ID requirements, changes in early in-person voting hours during elections, and other changes to election laws in Ohio.
