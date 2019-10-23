The Athens Revolutionary Socialists hosted a “tenant town hall” Monday at the United Campus Ministries building in Athens, with Athens mayoral candidate Damon Krane and City Council candidates Ellie Hamrick and Chris Monday all in attendance.
The three are running as independents against Democratic incumbents and/or challengers in the Nov. 5 general election in Athens.
Attendees were allotted 30 minutes to discuss past and present grievances with landlords.
The discussion began with bed bug infestations in rental properties, and council candidate Monday touched on his own struggle dealing with the insect pests.
Krane brought up his struggle with mice in his rental property and how he handles the problem in a non-lethal manner.
Following that, many of the attendees described their struggles attempting to get security deposits back from landlords after their lease ended. Monday mentioned his own experience with this, recounting how a landlord had refused to return the deposit for a problem the property owner had caused.
An individual attending the event asked whether any landlords were present, and Linda Hiller of Athens spoke up, acknowledging that she owns six rental properties.
She was then asked to leave the event as individuals felt that this was a “safe space” for tenants and that she was violating this safe space.
“I had a few pieces of advice I could have given, but they clearly don’t want me here,” Hiller said after leaving the meeting.
After Hiller left, individuals at the event said they asked her to leave out of fear of retribution from their landlords and that it was nothing personal against her.
Attendees then split up into groups of three and discussed potential solutions to common rental housing problems. The event then resumed and the groups put forth ideas they discussed.
Monday’s group proposed gathering a fee from each tenant and using that pool of money to hire a lawyer to fight cases for tenants. Krane said this idea is similar to Ohio University’s legal program (the Center for Student Legal Services) in which students pay a $15 fee at the beginning of a semester and have access to a lawyer should they need it.
Hamrick’s group put forth the concept of “group action,” which she explained involves residents banding together to confront landlords about their unjust behavior. She also made the point that the university is the largest landlord in town as students have to “rent” their dorm rooms.
Krane’s group focused on city housing regulations and the lack of code enforcement in Athens, one of his central issues so far in his mayoral campaign.
The town hall meeting allocated some discussion time for “Operation Slumlord Smackdown,” a campaign endorsed by Krane, Hamrick and Monday, to encourage harsher penalties for landlords who don’t follow city laws on rental housing.
Athens City Council recently adopted legislation that increases penalties for landlords who repeatedly fail to comply with city housing laws.
Krane pointed out the lack of code enforcement officers in Athens and went into detail about how the current code officers are overworked.
Nine employees work for Athens Code Enforcement and Community Development, the department responsible for enforcing housing laws, The New Political website has reported. Only four employees, however, performed housing inspections in the past year, according to The Athens NEWS.
Hamrick picked up where Krane left off and spent some time going over how landlords currently get away with repeated offenses. She also said she wishes to see city code brought up to at least section VIII standards, though she didn’t elaborate on what that means.
Monday said he believes that some members of the city government may be persuaded to support the anti-slumlord plan should Krane, Hamrick and/or himself be elected.
Following the event, Krane stated, “This campaign has taught me how hard it is to get tenants to tell their stories. Many are afraid to have their faces and names be associated out fear of retribution from their landlords.” He also described how the issue with landlords is a complex situation that involves the transiency of college students, their resulting inexperience as tenants, the local power imbalance, and many other issues.
No where was this billed as a "Tenants Only" meeting, nor "NO Landlords Allowed". It was a public meeting. I would hope that there were landlords who did not self-identify present. Exactly when did the title of "Landlord" become a dirty word? I know several landlords and not one of them mistreat their tenants. I would have stayed put and contributed to the meeting. Somebody is being too divisive.
First month's rent, last month's rent, non-refundable security deposit. Checks all the boxes I ever knew about renting in Athens.
