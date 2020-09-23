Candidates for one Athens County Commissioner seat will meet in a virtual forum on Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 7-8:30 p.m.
Incumbent Charlie Atkins and challenger Bill Hayes will answer questions submitted by the media and the public in this second pre-election forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Athens County.
Questions must be submitted to AthensAsks@gmail.com no later than 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 and must be answerable by both candidates.
The forum can be viewed live in three places:
- City of Athens Website, from the “Video” link on the homepage, https://www.ci.athens.oh.us/278/Video
- Facebook, on either the City of Athens, Ohio - News and Information page (https://www.facebook.com/CityOfAthensOhioInfo) or the League of Women Voters of Athens County page (https://www.facebook.com/LWVAthensCounty).
- On TV at the Government Channel, Spectrum Cable Channel 1024.
The recorded forum can be viewed from Sept. 30 through Election Day Nov. 3 on the City of Athens Facebook page and on its YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwjs-m1zgUFbSVr3-SsOxnw), in the On Demand section of the City website, at the League’s Facebook page, and periodically on Spectrum Cable Channel 1024.
