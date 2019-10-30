Athens County Children Services is seeking voter support for a levy on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot.
The levy, originally passed in 2000, is replacing an existing 2-mill levy with an addition of 0.5 mills for the purpose of supporting Children Services and the care and placement of children, according to a news release.
Athens County Children Services Executive Director Cathy Hill explained in the release that this levy, if approved, will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $87.50 a year, or 7.29 per month. Put another way, that is 24 cents per day, Hill added.
The funds generated through this levy go to the costs associated with the care and placement of Athens County children, the release said. According to Hill, the costs of care and placement of children have gone up by more than $1 million in recent years. “In 2013 we spent just over $1.5 million placing children in temporary foster homes and residential treatment centers,” she said. “In 2018, that number went up to more than $2.5 million.”
Hill continued in the release, “Athens County families continue to cope with trauma and the devastating effects of addiction that so many communities around our state and nation are struggling with. Children are the most vulnerable victims of this health crisis, and the levy is critical so that we can continue to respond to the increasingly complex needs of our county’s children.”
According to Hill, in 2018, some 1,866 reports of suspected abuse or neglect were filed in Athens County. The agency worked with hundreds of children and families from all over Athens County.
She said in the release that 68 percent of the agency’s cases involved parents with substance-abuse issues, up from 56 percent in 2017. The number of drug-impacted infants continues to increase at an alarming rate. In 2018, the agency cared for 50 infants who had been exposed to drugs, up from 46 in 2017 and up from 26 in 2013.
The number of drug-impacted infants served has risen 92% from years 2013 to 2018, according to the release. “We continue to be very concerned about the toll of the drug epidemic on our young families and children,” she said in the release. “We now have a whole generation of children that have been born since the start of the epidemic, and we expect needs for the care and protection of Athens children to continue for the foreseeable future.”
Also on the rise in recent years is the number of children in agency custody. Hill said that throughout 2018, the agency saw 166 children in foster care, spending a cumulative 36,633 days in custody. “As these numbers go up, so do our expenses,” Hill explained in the release.
Athens County Children Services is on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, responding to children and families in crisis, and providing safe homes to children when they cannot safely stay with their birth families, according to the release.
