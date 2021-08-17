Of 27 nonpartisan races to be decided this November, one-third have too few candidates to fill all the available seats and two have no candidates at all.
Monday was the deadline for local boards of elections to certify candidates filing for nonpartisan races and local ballot initiatives in the Nov. 2, 2021 election. The Athens County Board of Elections released its certifications on Monday.
Seven races are fully contested. Most have one or two candidates beyond the available seats, but Dover Township has five candidates running for two trustee positions and six people will vie for four seats on Glouster village council.
Nine races — including seats on councils in Nelsonville (unexpired term), Albany, Amesville, Buchtel, Chauncey and Jacksonville — have fewer candidates certified than there are open seats.
The board rejected a petition for Nelsonville City Council because the would-be candidate didn't sign the "Statement of Candidacy" before circulating the petition. However, incumbent councilman Dan Sherman's petition was accepted even though he "failed to complete all of the 'Nominating Petition Portion' on Petition parts 3, 4, & 5," according to documents from the board of elections. A review of the form did not clarify what those parts are, as the form sections are not numbered.
A petition for Chauncey village council was disallowed for failing to meet the signature requirement.
The following will appear on the Nov. 2, 2021 ballot:
Candidates
Nelsonville
City treasurer: Michael Milane
Council at large (four seats available):
- Cory Taylor (incumbent)
- Justin Booth (incumbent)
- Elizabeth Pidcock Jones (incumbent)
- Greg Clement
- Opha L Lawson
Unexpired term (two seats available):
- Greg Smith (incumbent)
Albany Council (four to be elected):
- Debra Andrews (incumbent)
- Larry Payne (incumbent)
- Neal Reynolds (incumbent)
Amesville Council (four to be elected):
- Michael Ford
Buchtel Council (four to be elected):
- Jerry Jay Kline (incumbent)
Chauncey (four to be elected):
- Tamara Hawk
Glouster Council (four to be elected):
- Peggy Gatchel (incumbent)
- Jimmy Holbert (incumbent)
- Nathan Simons (incumbent)
- Gary Conley
- Robert Grimm
- Randy Lambert
Jacksonville (four to be elected):
- Butch Chapman (incumbent)
- Jay Chapman (incumbent)
Townships:
Alexander (two to be elected):
- Brian Grubbs (incumbent)
- Dave Perry (incumbent)
Ames (two to be elected):
- Brent Kasler (incumbent)
- Andrew Sayers
Fiscal officer: Anita Kay Weed
Athens Township (two to be elected):
- Brian Baker (incumbent)
- Steven Pierson (incumbent)
Bern (two to be elected):
- Alan Gilchrist (incumbent)
Canaan (two to be elected):
- Charles Kincade (incumbent)
- Randall George Wolfe (incumbent)
Carthage (two to be elected):
- Christopher L. Nutter (incumbent)
- Robert V. Pullins (incumbent)
- William L Willie Guess
Dover (two to be elected):
- Stuart Neal (incumbent)
- Harold Sycks (incumbent)
- Danny Brown
- Mark C Sanders
- John Snyder
Dover Fiscal Officer: William G Russel
Lee (two to be elected):
- James Bub Turner (incumbent)
- Kenny Waggoner (incumbent)
Lodi (two to be elected):
- Larry Baringer (incumbent)
- Albert Shorty Hawk (incumbent)
Rome (two to be elected):
- Aaron McVey (incumbent)
- Donald W Poston (incumbent)
Trimble (two to be elected):
- Paul Smoke Barrett (incumbent)
- Samuel Kamento (incumbent)
- Kevin Moore
Troy (two to be elected):
- Mike Putman (incumbent)
- Brandon Russell (incumbent)
- Harold Jay Causey
- Charles Glenn Lantz Sr.
Waterloo (two to be elected):
- Gregg Andrews (incumbent)
- Cory D. Russell (incumbent)
York (two to be elected):
- Bill Mellinger (incumbent)
- Timothy R. Warren (incumbent)
- Mike Freer
Local Options
Three venues are asking voters to approve alcohol sales in some fashion.
- Troy East: sale of beer, wine, and spirituous liquor at Doug’s Port, 394 Josten Lane, Coolville
- Amesville Village: Sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages and Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages between 11 a.m. and midnight at Park’s Place Kitchen at 10 State Street, Amesville.
- Jacksonville: Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages and liquor between 10 a.m. and midnight at Muddy Creek Tavern, 17 W. Main Street, Jacksonville
Property Tax Levies
Of the 20 tax levies filed, only one is a new tax: The village of Amesville is seeking 3 mills over five years, with the first collection in 2022, for fire protection. The remaining levies are renewals (15) or replacements (4).
Renewal levies remain consistent; property owners do not pay additional taxes if the levy is approved. A replacement levy, on the other hand, resets the clock. Even if the millage is the same as a previous levy, the amount a property owner pays is determine by current valuation and improvements.
Athens County
- renewal — 1 mill over five years, beginning 2022 and first due in 2023. Would provide for EMS funding.
- renewal — .75 mill over five years beginning 2022 and first due in 2023. Provides support for senior citizen services and facilities.
- renewal — 1 mill over 10 years beginning 2022 and first due in 2023. Would supplement the general fund for operation, acquisition, construction, renovation of mental health and recover services and facilities
Ames Township
- renewal — 2 mils over five years beginning 2021 and first due in 2022. For road maintenance.
- renewal — 1 mill over five years beginning 2021 and first due in 2022. For fire protection.
Bern Township
- renewal — 1 mill over five years, beginning 2021 and first due in 2022. For current expenses.
Lee Township
- replacement — 1 mill over five years, beginning 2021 and first due in 2022. For road maintenance.
Lodi Township
- replacement — 1 mill over five years beginning 2021 and first due in 2022. For fire protection.
Troy Township
- replacement — .9 mills over five years, beginning 2022 and first due in 2023. For cemetery maintenance.
York Township
- renewal — 2 mils over five years beginning 2021 and first due in 2022. For operation and maintenance of cemeteries.
Albany Village
- renewal — 3 mills over five years beginning 2021 and first due in 2022. For general construction, and road and bridge maintenance.
Amesville Village
- renewal — 4 mills over five years beginning 2021 and first due in 2022. For current expenses.
- additional — 3 mills over five years beginning 2021 and first due in 2022. For fire protection.
Chauncey Village
- renewal – 5 mills over five years beginning 2021 and first due in 2022. For current expenses.
Coolville Village
- replacement — 1 mill over five years, beginning 2022 and first due in 2023. For general construction and road and bridge maintenance.
Glouster Village
- renewal — 1 mill over four years, beginning 2021 and first due in 2022. For parks and recreation maintenance.
- renewal — 2 mills over four years, beginning 2021 and first due in 2022. For general construction and road and bridge maintenance.
- renewal — 3 mills over four years beginning 2021 and first due in 2022. Current expense of the subdivision.
- renewal — 2.9 mills over four years beginning 2021 and first due in 2022. For fire protection.
- renewal — 1 mill over four years, beginning 2021 and first due in 2022. For general construction and road and bridge maintenance.
Cole Behrens compiled the list of candidates and issues.
Note: This article was updated on August 18 to include the candidates for trustee in Troy, Waterloo and York townships. The information was accidentally left out of the original article. The NEWS regrets the error.
