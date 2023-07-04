When my wife, the editor of the Athens Messenger, and I were having coffee the other morning at Donkey, the Athens mayoral race came up because of a recent press conference she covered.
Athens’ mayoral candidate Damon Krane held a sparsely attended press conference recently at the Athens County Courthouse to talk about his campaign. He also challenged the county’s Democratic party to be more proactive in registering voters, particularly students who tend to be more progressive in their politics, and condemned Mayor Steve Patterson.
As if I were FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover who had files on everyone, same as most longtime journalists do, I dusted off my mental file on Mr. Krane and shared those notes with Nicole.
Krane is a gifted speaker, thinker, truly a committed revolutionary. He reminds me a bit of one of my favorite politicos, Claire Daly, who represents Ireland in the European Parliament. Google Daly — you won’t be disappointed.
An independent democratic socialist, Krane is a longtime progressive community organizer, journalist and founding member of United Athens County Tenants. That reminds me — maybe the Athens News needs to reboot its Slumlord of the Month series.
I digress ... Krane ran unsuccessfully for Athens mayor in 2019 and Athens City Council in 2021.
When Krane ran for Athens City Council at-large in 2021, he was one of two independent challengers who ran against incumbents Ben Ziff, Micah McCarey and Sarah Grace, who appeared together on yard signs and campaign ads. They defeated Krane and Iris Virjee.
McCarey edged out Grace for the greatest share of votes counted, with 1,666 votes (26.5%) to Grace’s 1,665 (26.4%). Ziff received 1,641 votes, or 26.1%. Virjee had greater support of the two challengers with 714 votes, or 11.3%, compared to Krane’s 601 votes (9.5%).
Krane captured nearly 10% of the ballots cast — not bad, but nowhere near the votes needed to score a spot on council.
In the Athens mayoral race of 2019, Krane garnered 624 votes (22.52%) and mayor Steve Patterson was re-elected with 2,147 votes (77.48%).
And now Krane is running again ... a second time for mayor, but at least he stepped up to run for office.
“Basically the entire city government is up for election this year,” Krane said at his press conference. “But the weird thing about these 11 elected offices is that the election won't determine who occupies 10 of them. The mayor's race is the one and only race that features more than one candidate for voters to choose from.”
Registering voters
During Krane’s press conference, he and others challenged the local Democratic Party to do more to register voters, particularly because of the reproductive rights amendment that may be on the November ballot.
Krane said registering youth voters — particularly Ohio University students — is essential in fighting against Republican control in Ohio and the nation.
“Giving the population center of Southeast Ohio's only Blue County, 10 different reasons to stay home on Election Day is not going to help us pass that amendment,” he said. “If we want to pass the amendment, then we've go to use the city's one and only contested race — the mayor's race — as a vehicle for boosting voter turnout. And it's of the utmost importance that we focus on boosting turnout among the folks who make up by far the city's largest group eligible voters and who we also know will overwhelmingly vote for the amendment.”
Krane continued, “Of course, I'm talking about Athens, the epitome of a college town, not just because of the 20,000 students who live here any given year, but because of the 70,000 different students who live here each decade before they move on to every corner of our state and country. Not only are we talking about the vast majority of fans at any moment, and even more so over time, but we're talking about the people who, by virtue of being young, also have the most votes left to cast in their lifetimes.”
Krane made a very valid point about the importance of registering voters and getting folks involved in the political process. When young people vote, they overwhelmingly vote for the most viable, progressive candidate and against right-wing policies, he said. Maybe, maybe not, but this point of view is not an unreasonable assumption.
“So whether OU students vote for me or for Mayor Patterson this November, we know that the vast majority of them will vote for Ohio's reproductive rights amendment and beyond this November,” he said. “We know that whenever students vote and wherever they go on to vote, next young people will overwhelmingly vote against right-wing policies. And together all the reasons that I've mentioned are why boosting youth turnout and turning more OU students into habitual, lifelong voters is by far the single most important thing we can do here in Athens to help the defeat right-wing politicians all over Ohio and all over America.”
Engaging youth
Krane threw down the gauntlet against the local Democratic party by saying that for the past two election cycles, Democrats refused to go after the youth vote and even encouraged “suppressing student voting.”
Blaming the Democratic Party for not dumping more resources into youth voter registration is not necessarily accurate nor fair.
Sean Parsons, chair of the Athens County Democratic Party, said the party has been busy going door to door, making phone calls and sending post cards, notifying people that absentee voting starts July 11 for the Aug. 8 Special Election. Parsons said volunteers were various event to register people to vote. There are plans to organize voter registration drives, hosted campus speakers and do more to attract the youth vote when OU and Hocking College students return to campus.
The harsh reality is that registering young voters — even OU students — to get them involved in local elections is challenging. Krane's previous campaigns made strides through outreach and mass texts.
Even with technology making things easier, going door to door or setting up a voter registration booth is time consuming and the gains are … low … because candidly, students — like the vast majority of registered voters living in the City of Athens — generally do not cast their votes in municipal elections. Moreover, voter registration for students poses challenges based on legal residency and where a student can vote.
Party politics
Krane goes onto say that the reason Democrats are not actively engaged in registering young people is because these voters might be more inclined to support progressives like himself rather than the status quo on City Council. He insists that Democratic Party leaders pick and choose who goes on the ballot, so that’s why council seat races often go uncontested.
The party’s job is to select the best candidates for office.
However, Krane makes a good point that when a core group of party leaders choose their candidates in a city dominated by Democratic voters, it effectively eliminates the need for voters. This Soviet-style democracy is not right on its face so that’s a reason why Krane and others, who don’t necessarily have the party’s blessing, stepped into the political arena, not only to challenge the party’s status-quo establishment, but to generate more voter registrations needed for big ticket elections.
Shame on local Republicans for not fielding candidates for city office. It’s not about winning or losing — it’s about spreading the message. The same can be said for Democrats who don’t field candidates in deep red areas.
It's politics
Speaking of Republicans, Krane called out Patterson for reaching out to the local GOP for support during in 2021.
Previous media reports confirm Patterson met with Republican officials who taped the meeting and then turned it over to the press.
Patterson basically told the GOP that Krane and Virjee, both at-large candidates for City Council, were crazy for wanting to defund the police.
In the audio, then Athens County Republican Party Chair Pete Couladis said of Krane and Virjee, “Those two, I call ’em Communists, ‘cause that’s what they are.
“They say ‘democratic socialists,’ but you know, if somebody said ‘democratic Nazis’ or ‘democratic fascists,’ you’d say, ‘Wait a minute, that’s silly, that doesn’t exist, you mean you’re a Nazi?’ It’s the same way with socialists.”
Patterson said, “Could you imagine, just for a moment, the City of Athens not having a police department? I’m glad, Pete (Couladis), that you brought this up, because that was something I certainly wanted to mention — Damon Krane — and let’s call the people out as who they are. He is running for city council, as he ran against me in 2019. I think that you guys were helpful in really smacking that one down, because I won with 80% of the vote. I wanted to make a statement with this guy, you know?”
On the audio, Patterson calls Krane a “clown” and says he has “an ego bigger than this room.”
“You know, I don’t know that he has any actual policies. I think he’s one of these clowns that, if he were to be successful, he wouldn’t know what in the world to do with himself. He’d be sitting there going: ‘Oh man, I just won. Now what?’ ”
I’ve been around politics a long time — that’s a good quote.
Since Republicans are reluctant to field candidates for council races in a Democratic stronghold, Patterson told these voters who he thought would best serve the city.
That’s called politics — no matter what party you support. However, it’s important to make efforts to bridge the divide.
Krane also practices politics by calling out Democrats and slamming the mayor at his press conference.
“Now to Patterson's surprise, he was not universally liked by the Republicans he met with. The Republican chair Couladis had openly campaigned for Patterson in 2019. And while Patterson had openly bragged to The Post that year that he was the Republican choice for mayor, the fact was that some Republicans in attendance at the secret meeting didn't like Steve. So they secretly recorded his meeting with them, then leaked everything to the press.”
Krane continued, “So we all got to hear how so-called Democratic mayor met with Republicans behind closed doors and regurgitated a slew of far right-talking points to try to seek Trump supporters over progressives.”
Krane went onto condemn Patterson for embracing Republicans officials such as 94th District state Rep. Jay Edwards, of Nelsonville, while failing to defend fellow Democratic office holders from Republican attacks, McCarey and Ziff, who are the youngest people and first renters on city council in decades.
“That's the hero leader (Patterson) of our city's Democratic Party,” Krane said. “A guy who, instead of mobilizing Democratic young people, preferred to bond romantically with a bunch of other old white Republican men over their shared classism, misogyny and racism as he secretly worked to boost Republican turnout to the detriment of the very Democratic congressional candidate he had publicly endorse. And as if things couldn't get more embarrassing, the story made front page news the very day Patterson was personally hosting (Ohio State House Democrat Allison) Russo's campaign visit to Athens.”
Big tent revolution
Though there may not be as many Republican voters in Athens as Democrats, it is probably safe to say Krane’s condemnation of these people will not gain him any support.
Krane seems comfortable attacking anyone who doesn't support his political views. Some folks may call that principled thinking, however, Krane blames the system for his election failures (like Trump) instead of taking the time to listen and build a broad base of support — a revolution — seeking to change the system.
Smart candidates know that politics is a big tent endeavor that requires many people with a variety of viewpoints.
You don’t have to read between the lines to know that Patterson and Krane dislike each other. Interestingly, both mayoral candidates share very progressive values — that’s a good thing.
Patterson has a strong record to run for re-election on — new fire station, balanced budgets, Armory project and city infrastructure.
A revolutionary, Krane is one of the principled politicos that you love to see challenge the system. It could be Krane’s time or not.
But make no mistake, revolution is ahead or as some call it, a national divorce.
Athenians need to stick together.
As we move closer to the divisive presidential election ahead in 2024, we should not demonize people but instead embrace our inclusive values.
My files about Athens run pretty deep. To conclude this lengthy column inspired by a chat with my wife over coffee, folks — no matter what your politics are — should go to see DJ Barticus spin ABBA tunes at 8 p.m. July 14 at the Smiling Skull. These lyrics sort of go with this election — how we’ve done this all before.
And here we go again, we know the start, we know the end
Master of the scene
We've done it all before and now we're back to get some more
You know what I mean — Voulez-Vous
