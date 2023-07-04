When my wife, the editor of the Athens Messenger, and I were having coffee the other morning at Donkey, the Athens mayoral race came up because of a recent press conference she covered.

Athens’ mayoral candidate Damon Krane held a sparsely attended press conference recently at the Athens County Courthouse to talk about his campaign. He also challenged the county’s Democratic party to be more proactive in registering voters, particularly students who tend to be more progressive in their politics, and condemned Mayor Steve Patterson.


  

Miles Layton is region editor of APG Media-Ohio.

