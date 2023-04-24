Sometimes, you just want to sit and eat a nice quiet meal by yourself. Other times, you and your partner might want to dine out by yourselves.
But, when you and a few of your friends want to go out for dinner, there’s only a handful of local options where you can all go out to eat, and be able to sit together as a group.
If you’re planning a little friends night out, then I highly recommend dining at El Camino Mexican Cuisine. Located at 1017 East State Street, this festive and friendly restaurant would be perfect for everything from a small get together to an intimate bridal shower, a business lunch, or even a kids birthday party.
Last Saturday night, my man and I invited some friends to join us for dinner at El Camino. In all there were six of us. But, since the restaurant has several large tables that could accommodate as many as eight people, we knew this place would be a good choice.
I hadn’t eaten there in a while. But, a member of our party dines there on a fairly regular basis. In fact, he was such a regular customer, that when we entered the restaurant, the hostess came from out from behind the register, gave him a hug, expressed how happy she was to see him, and then directed us to our table.
The atmosphere inside El Camino is extremely welcoming. The walls are colorfully decorated, and except for the music being a tad too loud, the restaurant give off such a nice homey vibe that it felt more like we were dining in someone’s home — as opposed to a restaurant.
After making sure we were all comfortable, the hostess gave us our menus and turned us over to our server — who did an excellent job of getting our drinks, chips and salsa, and gave us plenty of time to make our selections.
Plus, I know a lot of people in my age range who assume that all Mexican food is hot and spicy. Therefore, because their systems can’t really tolerate these types of foods, they avoid Mexican food altogether.
But, this certainly isn’t the case at EL Camino. They have plenty of items on their menu that don’t fall into the hot and spicy category at all!
I had a taco salad with chicken. My man had a beef burrito, and one of our friends had a chimichanga. Everyone was very pleased with their meal — and were especially pleased with the service.
In fact, the service at El Camino is so good that I would describe it as “ghost like.”
Let me explain...back when I was waiting tables, my mentor told me that “a good waiter or waitress should be like a ghost. Your presence should be felt, but never known, to your customers.”
Looking back, I can now see what my mentor meant. They were trying to explain that when I was waiting on a customer, my job was to quietly slide in and out of their lives, and see that all of their needs were met, without me intruding on their private moments.
This was exactly the kind of service we got from our server. He was thoughtful, insightful, and seemed to predict our every need before we realized it ourselves.
For example, once I was finished with my meal, I pushed my plate off to the side, and continued conversing with our friends. Meanwhile, our server had discreetly reached in and removed my plate before I even realized it was gone.
To me, that’s outstanding service!
Our primary objective in going to El Camino had been to have a great meal. But, our next goal was to catch up with some old friends who we don’t see that often, and to find out what was going on in their lives.
Thanks to the superior service at El Camino, we were able to accomplish both tasks, and enjoy what turned out to be a wonderful, relaxing, low-key evening.
So, if you have friends & family members that you’re tired of texting/PM-ing on social media, and you’re looking for a great place to have some good food, and enjoy the company of your loved ones, then I highly suggest visiting this restaurant!
El Camino Mexican Cuisine is open every Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. To find out more about this restaurant, visit their official Facebook page. To make a reservation call 740-589-7657.
