Labor Day traditionally is the unofficial start of the campaign season and two local residents who may end up in a fight for the Ohio State House’s 94th District seat have wasted no time in pointing out their stark differences.
Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) is up for re-election in November for the seat that Athens lawyer and businesswoman Tanya Conrath hopes to take.
Edwards ran unopposed in the August Republican primary to seek his fourth term in office, while Conrath is still hoping to see her name on the November ballot. The House district is comprised of Athens, Meigs and Morgan counties and four townships in Washington County.
A petition for Conrath to replace the winner of the Democratic nomination for the seat, Rhyan Goodman, is currently being reviewed by Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office. Goodman, an Ohio University student, withdrew from the race about a week after the primary.
Conrath was nominated August 14 by the Athens County Democratic Central Committee as a replacement for Goodman.
Voting in a 2-2 tie along party lines later that same week, the Athens County Board of Elections’ members were forced to turn over to the Republican LaRose Conrath’s request to be her party’s candidate.
Rob Nichols, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s Office, confirmed to The Athens News that the request was received by his office last week, but “we don’t have an ETA for you on when we’ll decide upon it,” he said in an email.
Conrath is hopeful LaRose will rule in her favor.
“If the law is followed, I will be on the ballot,” she said. “No one has raised a single good reason why voters should be denied a choice in November. I can’t predict what Frank LaRose will do, but I know that voters understand they have a clear choice between Jay Edwards and me.
“Edwards supports government poking its nose in our bedrooms, our doctor’s office, our classrooms and our communities. I say, butt out of our personal lives and invest in jobs, Wi-Fi, roads, bridges, training and Southeast Ohio. I will fight for voters, stand up for our neighbors, and pursue any avenue available to have my name on the ballot,” she said.
Conrath went on to say that the differences between she and Edwards are quite clear.
“LaRose must set aside partisan politics and let the voters choose whether they want me or Edwards to represent them,” Conrath said.
“Our views stand in stark contrast to one another. Edwards supports banning abortion. I trust women to make their own decisions. Edwards supports banning books and punishing teachers for giving students an honest education. I support real classroom conversations and preparing our young people to be the next generation of problem solvers.”
She went on to highlight other differences between the two.
“...Edwards supports gerrymandering, stripping voters of their power to choose their elected representatives. I believe legislators are public servants first, who swear an oath to put justice, Democracy, and the rule of law over partisan politics and power — every time. Our differences are stark and the stakes have never been higher for Ohioans,” Conrath said.
Edwards has not commented on the petition drive, but pointed out to what he says are his accomplishments in office.
“...My focus has been on making sure our part of Ohio has a strong voice and working to expand opportunity for the people of Southeast Ohio,” Edwards told the Athens News, adding, “One of the recent highlights I’m proud of is helping craft the new $500 million plan to invest in Ohio’s Appalachian communities. I wanted to make sure local communities had a voice in the process and that the funding would be used to help people, not pay for bureaucracy. I think we accomplished that.”
Edwards said that if re-elected creating and maintaining jobs for the area is crucial to continued growth for his district.
“Expanding opportunity also means keeping and creating jobs here in Southeast Ohio. One of the things I’ve helped accomplish is restore funding for the Rural Industrial Park Loan program, which is supporting several projects in Southeast Ohio, including one at the East Meigs Industrial Park,” Edwards said.
The representative pointed to several projects that he has supported during his years in office as examples of his ability to get the job done.
“Obviously there are a number of local projects that I have worked to support, including $2 million for the Bailey’s Bike Trail Project, $10 million for the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and $2.5 million for the Appalachian Children’s Coalition,” he said.
Edwards maintains that the area’s of higher learning are also vital to continued growth in the region.
“Ohio University and Hocking College are an important part of our community as well and have a leadership role in our region. We have worked to increase state support for higher education, including more funding for needs-based financial aid as well as funding for scholarships in the STEMM fields,” he said.
Edwards also cited other areas that he hopes to continue to target if re-elected.
“We have also made supporting law enforcement and first responders a priority, providing more than $300 million for training, equipment and programs like fighting drug cartels and protecting children. And we have worked to help Ohioans keep more of what they earn by cutting state income tax rates by 3 percent, something especially important as we are facing record inflation,” he said.
Edwards said he is proud of the support he said he has received across both party lines and would like that to continue.
“...I have made constituent service a priority. Since taking office, I have worked to be accessible and visible throughout our area. I’ve been honored to earn support from Republicans, Democrats and Independents.”
