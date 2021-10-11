Ohio Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, introduced legislation last week that would create a commission to study adverse childhood experiences that he says causes barriers in the lives of Ohio youth.
The Adverse Childhood Experiences Commission would gather experts and act as a resource for the General Assembly to study the adverse experiences, which includes abuse, community violence, suicide, mental and physical health issues — and even imprisonment.
Edwards said the bill has the potential to benefit the youth of Ohio.
“I think the proposal before you has the potential to be a tremendous resource and have a positive and meaningful impact on public policy and, more importantly, the lives of young people,” Edwards said during his testimony to the Behavioral Health and Recovery Supports Committee. “This isn’t a Democrat issue or a Republican issue. This bill is about helping Ohio children achieve their God-given potential.”
According to a release, nearly two-thirds of Ohio children experience an ACE. Ohio ranks 46th in the nation for kids with high levels of early childhood trauma, Gail Pavliga, R-Portage County, and who is a joint sponsor of the bill, said.
"Something must be done to properly find a solution and address this unfortunate issue," Pavliga said in her testimony.
The bill would require the commission to gather data on adverse childhood experiences, study the effects of adverse childhood experiences, and recommend legislative strategies to the General Assembly for addressing the prevalence and effects of adverse childhood experiences.
The commission would be composed of 14 members including academic and profession experts on childhood trauma, suicide and substance abuse; law enforcement with excperience in community violence, a current or former judge, a representative from the Department of Jobs and Family Services, and two members each from the Ohio House and Senate, according to the bill analysis.
"The fact is, we have the expertise in this great state to solve problems and that’s what we’re doing with this bill: bringing people together to solve problems and identify real solutions," Edwards said in his testimony.
Once the study is finalized by experts from the commission, a report will be issued to the General Assembly to move forward with comprehensive solutions.
The bill would also require to submit an annual report on its findings and recommendations for possible legislation — although the commission would disband following the fourth annual report, according to the bill’s analysis.
House Bill 428 now awaits further hearings.
