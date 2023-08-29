By Staff and Submitted Reports
The block of East State Street, just off Court Street in Athens, has seen a revival of retail shops of late, featuring a number of new and recent boutique shops: Republic of Athens Records is celebrating its second year, and has been joined by Bleeding Heart Boutique.
In the same building are Passion Works Studio and Zoe Fine Dining. Nearby is Blue Eagle Music, directly on Court Street.
“There have been no shortage of news articles about the death of main street retail, but at least in Athens we’re going strong,” said Michael Wood, founder of ROAR. “It’s been a great two years here, and being joined by Bleeding Heart just shows how vibrant we are.”
“I am thrilled to join this steadily growing block in Uptown Athens, I think ROAR and Bleeding Heart make the perfect shopping experience pair,” Boutique owner Hannah Morgan said. “This town has a unique relationship with local businesses, and part of that is going out on the town to shop and support small businesses, just for fun. Finding a fabulous second-outfit and local gift and then hunting for the perfect record sounds like a lovely afternoon.”
To celebrate ROAR will be having a sale throughout the month, with significant discounts on mainstay titles from popular artists, as well as 10% off all used titles. Students who show identification will also have additional discounts added to their purchases.
Bleeding Heart has all new inventory to browse, carefully selected by Morgan over years of collecting. Visitors can find jewelry, cards, stickers, hair accessories, clothing ... even DJ Barticus stickers.
“I confess I used to buy a lot of records online, but it just feels hollow compared to finding a record in the wild,” Wood said. “It’s nice to be able to find whatever online, but it’s so much more rewarding to stop into Blue Eagle and find an Adam and the Ants record I was hunting, or to find an amazing leopard print shirt at Bleeding Heart.
“Small businesses, I believe, have a responsibility to make what they sell/provide accessible to the local community. I think part of the joy of being a retail business is uniting your products with the perfect customer, and it’s also satisfying as a customer to find the gem after their quest. If I can sift through unwanted goods and find a treasure that someone can take home instead of them ordering offline, I’ve achieved my goal.”
ROAR, 30 E. State St., Athens, is open from 1-5 p.m Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Bleeding Hearts, 28 1/2 East State St., is open from noon-7 pm. Wednesday-Saturday.
Blue Eagle Music, at 40 N. Court St., is open from 1-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Passion Works Studio, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, is a collaborative community arts center at 20 E. State St. It also sells artwork created by its clients and is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Zoe Fine Dining, 24 1/2 E. State St., features elevated American fare and cocktails. It opened from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
For the store catalog and more information, please visit ROAR’s website at roarrecs.com and Bleeding Heart on Instagram at bleedingheartvtg.
