I’m sad to admit that I only discovered Chinese food once I was well into my 20s. But, since then, I’ve become a bit of a snob about was is — and what isn’t — acceptable Asian cuisine.
Of all the places I’ve ever eaten Chinese food, Dynasty Restaurant is one of my all-time favorites.
Located at 498 Richland Ave, the restaurant has a menu filled with various appetizers, main dishes, and combination platters — all reasonably priced.
The best part of dining at Dynasty Restaurant is that their sense of timing is impeccable. Long story short, whenever I’ve ordered from here, my order has always been ready exactly when they said it would be.
The last time I stopped there, I was planning to have something other than Chinese food for dinner. After work, I had to swing by my bank on Richland Avenue and get some gas at the gas station down the street.
While I was driving by the restaurant, I thought some Chinese food would be nice for dinner. So, I stopped by and placed my order. But, since the staff is still following Covid protocols, I gave my order through a petitioned-off door, which really wasn’t a problem.
In the past, I’ve eaten in their dining area. I found it very inviting and, thankfully, very quiet and relaxing. So, until they decide to open their dining room again — which I hope is very soon — we’ll all have to keep enjoying their takeout food.
I ordered sweet and sour chicken, shrimp with broccoli and some vegetable egg rolls. As for the service at Dynasty Restaurant, it was fast, friendly and very professional.
After you place your order, the staff requests that customers wait outside and return in 15-20 minutes. In my case, this allowed me to get my errands done without making a lot of annoying, unnecessary stops.
The food was still hot when I returned home with dinner, and everything tasted fantastic! Plus, we had plenty of leftovers for lunch the next day.
I paid a little over $30 for a delicious meal for two that fed us for two days in a row. In my opinion, that’s an incredible deal.
Thankfully, Dynasty Restaurant gives all its customers a convenient take-home menu. This gave me a chance to look over everything they offer and discover new dishes I didn’t know they served, such as coconut shrimp, honey chicken and pineapple chicken.
Also, if you don’t eat meat, they have seven vegetarian-style dishes such as Szechuan vegetables, broccoli with garlic sauce and General Tao’s bean curd.
Though, if you’re anxious to find out what days and times Dynasty Restaurant is open, refer to their carryout menu. According to this, the restaurant is closed every Monday and open Tuesday-Sunday from 3:30-9:30 p.m.
So, if you’re craving some delicious Chinese food, then I strongly suggest that you run — don’t wok — to Dynasty Restaurant.
To place a carryout order, call (740) 818-8020.
