When musician Dusty Bo walks on stage, you’re never quite sure what you’ll hear.
You could hear rock ‘n roll, blues, country, American songwriter or even a classic rock sound.
“I hate the way it is today because with some bands if you hear two songs, you’ve heard their whole catalogue because it all sounds the same. This record is about doing what you want,” Dusty said recently.
Dusty Bo, a Louisville, KY native, has been playing music since he was a kid and will be sharing that eclectic sound with Athens’ listeners at the Smiling Skull Saloon on Sept. 30.
Dusty came from a musical family. His great grandfather was the conductor of the Ohio Orchestra and his grandparents both played guitar and piano. His dad always had an acoustic guitar laying around the house so it only made sense Dusty would start playing himself at age 7.
“I’ve been around it my whole life,” Dusty said of music.
He started playing live when he was about 16 years old. At the time, he was into new rock like Breaking Benjamin, Incubus and Chevelle along with heavier stuff like Avenged Sevenfold. Dusty always preferred the classic rock like Led Zeppelin, AC/DC and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Many of the people he knew at the time wanted to play punk and hard rock stuff that he wasn’t into so Dusty found himself playing acoustic pop and Americana songwriter stuff with a girl he knew.
“It was tough for me to find people on the same page that were committed and dedicated,” Dusty said. “I knew I wanted to do it professionally early on.”
He was only 18 years on when Dusty knew he wanted to move to Nashville or Los Angeles to really get some music experience. Within the next couple of years, he had a band and one day they decided to move to L.A. to try their hand at the music scene there.
“It was amazing but it was really difficult,” Dusty said of life in L.A. “The grind is hard. You spend so much time in traffic. Stores, restaurants, everything is super populated but it’s way more amazing being filled with creative like-minded people.”
Dusty said he loved that he could find any and every time of music in the strong independent culture there.
“I love lots about it and I also hate lots about it,” he said.
In L.A., Dusty was about to play venues like Whiskey-A-Go-Go, the Troubadour and the Viper Room with his first band, Bolt Action Thrill, and his second band, Future Villains, which he played with most of his time there.
One of his favorite memories was one night when they played the Viper Room and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith walked in. He was there to see the band that played before Dusty’s band.
He ended up sitting on the back of a booth seat in the booth just behind Dusty’s parents who were in town for vacation.
“He stuck around for the first six songs of our set which was rad,” Dusty said. “He’s one of my heroes and I was looking at him and he was watching me sing and we were very much an Aerosmith-inspired band at the time.”
After about 10 years, Dusty left L.A. and returned to Louisville in 2018 saying he suffered the quintessential rock band story where things happen and it all goes downhill.
“I didn’t want to put in more work like that, years of dedication to where it would be in somebody else’s hands,” he said. “It only takes one other person to mess something up.”
While Dusty never wanted to go solo, he decided that as a solo artist if something gets messed up, he’s the only one to blame.
Moving back to Louisville wasn’t a bad idea though because Dusty knew there were venues where he could play live music every night of the week. And he could make money doing it.
In L.A., there are so many musicians that some were playing gigs for $50 a night when their monthly apartment rent was $2,000.
“I missed home. I missed just the greenery of home,” Dusty said. “I mean L.A. is awesome but it’s a concrete jungle. Seeing a house with a yard is a rarity, like a small small yard, the size of a driveway is a rarity.”
Dusty is currently touring with his album that was just released in 2022 called “The Vulture and the Fox.” It’s a concept album that is the story of his own life portrayed through the story of a gun fighter in the Wild West.
And in Dusty’s true fashion, the album is mostly rock ‘n roll but it also includes blues, country ballads and even a heavy metal song.
“This record, it’s really about a subliminal message to musicians and kind of a FU to the music industry,” he said.
He said some many people in the music industry question you if you do more than one type of music. Dusty said they would question a song, saying ‘That doesn’t fit your style.’
“It doesn’t mean it’s not good,” Dusty said. “We were like, ‘Why can’t we have different styles. The Rolling Stones used to do it.”
In addition to this eclectic album, Dusty is working with artists on a short graphic novel that will serve as the lyric book for this album. Dusty said he hopes it will collect with comic book fans and other art fans in addition to his music-loving audience.
As a guy who loves music and hates self-promotion, Dusty has decided to give a portion of the profits from his current tour to the Team Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Earlier this year, he also gave funds to a woman who lost her home in a tornado in 2021.
“It makes made me work harder and promote more for the show,” Dusty said of helping others. “It’s kind of a win/win in the way. Selfishly I don’t feel like, ‘everybody, come look at me.’ Instead, we’re helping with a cause.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.