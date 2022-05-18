Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has appointed Nancy Drake Hammond to the Ohio University Board of Trustees.

Hammond, who earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in history from OU before earning a law degree from Ohio State University, served as Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge in the probate and juvenile divisions from 1991 until 2011.

She has served as a visiting judge in the Fayette County Common Pleas Court general and domestic relations divisions, as chair of the Board of Commissioners on Character and Fitness for the Supreme Court of Ohio, and as civil law director for the city of Washington Court House, Ohio.

“I am excited to welcome Nancy Drake Hammond to the Board of Trustees,” board chair Peggy Viehweger said. “Her extensive experience in the legal world and the judiciary will be very helpful in her role as a trustee and I look forward to working with her.”

Hammond’s term began May 6 and ends May 13, 2030. She fills the position previously held by Dave Scholl.

