You know you’ve had a pleasant dining experience when the only negative thing you have to say about a restaurant is that they had way too many good choices and wish they were open longer hours — which is exactly how I feel about Bagel Street Deli (BSD).
Located at 27 S. Court Street, BSD has a very relaxed atmosphere and offers patrons a casual dining experience — regardless if they’re ordering breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Plus, if you’re a Simpson’s fan like I am, you’ll be sure to appreciate many of the decorations of the walls that depict many of the show’s most popular characters.
Customers can either eat inside at a table, or eat outside in a small area that’s covered so you can actually dine outdoors while it’s raining.
Many times, eating establishments have menus that can be a little confusing if you’ve never been there before. But this isn’t the case at Bagel Street Deli! I love how their menu is broken down down into different categories- which makes it easier to decide what you want to order.
If you’ve never eaten there before, Bagel Street Deli specializes in offering an array of different hot bagel sandwiches. However, if bagels aren’t your thing then they have a focaccia bread that’s a little softer and easier to chew.
I also appreciated that they offer so many options for people who don’t eat meat like soups, salads and several items that fell into their Veggie Delights and Tofu Time categories on the menu.
When my man and I went there last Friday evening, the place wasn’t very crowded — which gave us time to figure out what we wanted to order. And, I have to say that while we were making up our minds, the person who took our order could not have been nicer.
Even better — she was very knowledgable about each item on the menu. Therefore, she was able to easily answer a few of our questions. But, never once did she make us feel rushed or pressured to make a choice right away.
I chose the Tom’s Turkey on a wheat bagel. This sandwich consists of some turkey with a choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. My man decided to get the Mr. Meat Sandwich on focaccia bread. His selection was a combination of turkey, roast beef, ham, and a choice of two cheeses and condiments.
When our food was ready, both sandwiches were pleasantly hot — which is always a nice touch when you’re eating out. While only having two sandwiches for dinner might not sound like a lot, by the time we finished we were both felt full-but not to the point that we felt bloated.
Altogether, our sandwiches and drinks came to just under $21 — which I consider to be more than reasonable considering the quality of the food and the wonderful service we received.
BSD’s location is directly across the street from the Athens Cinema — which would make this an excellent choice for a date night. But, it’s also a great spot to eat at if you just want to stroll around downtown Athens afterwards.
While I’m not a bathroom snob, I have to say that the restroom at BSD was the cleanest and most spacious restaurant bathroom I have had the pleasure of washing my hands in.
On our way out, i picked up one of BSD’s convenient take home menus. I decided I wanted to have a closer look at everything they had to offer — which is another sign of a good restaurant.
Suffice it to say that when you find yourself so impressed with the food and service at a restaurant that before you take off you’re already planning you next visit — to me that’s a restaurant worth checking out.
Bagel Street Deli is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. To place an order, call 740-593-3838. For more information on BSD check out their official Facebook page.
