For this week’s Dope A Scope, the Dope Wizard talks about weed prices and lists some of the best marijuana to smoke.
The average price for an ounce of high quality marijuana in Ohio is around $330, which is slightly above the national average of $326, according to a study from the Oxford Treatment Center, an alcohol and drug addiction rehab in Etta, Mississippi.
According to the study, the top three places with the highest average price are District of Columbia ($597.88), North Dakota ($383.60), and Virginia ($364.89). These are places where marijuana use is somewhat restricted: In D.C. it is illegal to purchase, in North Dakota it’s only legal for medical use, and in Virginia it’s not legal at any level. The three least expensive states for marijuana, however, are all in the West region and all allow for legal recreational use: Oregon ($210.75), Washington ($232.90), and Colorado ($241.74). The national average is $326.06.
For medium grade marijuana, the average price in Ohio is $235 per ounce and the national average is $266 per ounce, according to the study.
The average cost of a high quality joint is $7.69 – about a dime more than the national average at $7.59 for a joint, according to the study.
The average cost of a medium quality joint is $5.47 in Ohio, which is lower than the national average price of $6.18 for a joint, according to the study.
The Dope Wizard knows that prices vary to some degree by region and dealer so don’t send emails to the Athens News saying you bought your weed from Bob for a better price than what the study reports – we know, we know!
According to various sources, here are some of the most potent and enjoyable strains of weed:
Next week, Dope a Scope will explore what is the best way to smoke weed – papers/joint, bowl or bong? If you have any thoughts on the matter, send them to news@athensnews.com
Lastly, again for the scolds who are convinced that marijuana is a gateway drug that leads users on the path to becoming Walter White from Breaking Bad after they read this column, here is the obligatory disclaimer about the possible penalties of drug usage.
Marijuana use is illegal in Athens under state and federal law, but the city’s ordinance is meant to act as a disincentive to law enforcement for making arrests.
In 2017, Athens voters passed a law revision depenalizing marijuana that levies a $0 fine and $0 court costs for use, possession and gifting of small amounts of pot. A single marijuana plant under cultivation would likely be construed as personal use.
So no Ohio law can or has been pre-empted, but the fines and costs associated with conviction on use and/or possession in small amounts are nullified in Athens.
Moreover, the passage of Senate Bill 5B 57 in 2019 requires marijuana to be tested to be differentiated between hemp, which essentially renders the issue senseless to enforce.
However, possession of 200 grams of marijuana or 10 grams of hashish will be a felony offense, according to state law. The cultivation of more than 200 grams of marijuana, gifts exceeding 20 grams of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia are felony charges.
Use/possession/distribution of illegal narcotics is prohibited by law. Moreover, there is the potential that using narcotics can be addictive, perhaps even fatal.
