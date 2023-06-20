For this chapter of Dope-A-Scope, this column will talk about cultivation of marijuana plants.
Before the scolds send emails in condemnation, this information is found on the internet, magazines, books, television, YouTube, etc. And to reiterate, the laws regarding marijuana are published at the end of this story.
Word of advice — growing marijuana is a longterm project. Cultivation, harvest, etc., takes several weeks. Growing marijuana is much like growing tobacco — doing it right takes dedication and patience. That’s why most folks would rather buy weed than grow it.
First, let’s start with the basics — seeds. Though there’s probably some better way to get seeds via the internet or from Cousin Darryl or his other brother Darryl, but keep it to yourselves. This column is about starting small, not growing Meigs Gold.
As most folks know, there are seeds in the shake at the bottom of the baggy. Grab more than a few of those seeds and set them aside. More on that in a minute.
Next, you’re going to need some dirt. Yes, buy basic potting soil, perhaps at White’s Mill (support local business), but to give it that extra boost of nitrogen needed for a better yield, see if you can find some goat manure that is rich in nitrogen levels and an excellent soil conditioner. Mix the soil and goat manure together. Yes, there’s probably better potting soil for such projects, but the same can be said about most things.
Next, be classy — buy a large clay/ceramic pot not some egg carton or plastic pot — the bigger the better, though if you want to go cute with something small, have at it. However, recognize that if you go small, you may need to replant as your product grows taller and you may need a stake or wire metal basket around the plant like a tomato plant. Also, depending on the pot size, the plants will need space to grow the same as if planted in corn rows.
Back to the seeds — trigger warning.
Male marijuana plants do not yield buds only females can do that. Female plants contain the lion’s share of THC. Parts is parts — male plants grow pollen sacs while female grow buds. There are such things as hermaphrodite plants, but let’s not change the subject. Male/female and breeding is a subject for another day.
Seeds — put them in a damp washcloth or paper towel. Let them germinate where you can see them. Word to the wise — just because you have eight seeds doesn’t mean you’ll have eight plants unless you have some sort of green thumb and gods are kind.
Germination takes about a week or so, maybe less/maybe more — depends on what seeds ya got. You're ready to replant when you see what the experts call the primary root (white) coming from the seed.
Replant the seeds, maybe an inch or so deep into your potting soil. Lightly water the soil — don’t drown the seeds that first time out.
Sources vary as to how much/long sunlight. Grow lamps are nice for multiple reasons, however, electric bills mount up when keeping them on 16 hours a day for several weeks.
Moreover, there is something to be said for adopting an all-natural sunlight approach to cultivation. Getting the plant to grow faster — it’s not a race — be patient.
All that said, you’re going to need direct sunlight for several hours a day and indirect sunshine/shade the rest. Water is going to be essential because these plants need and love water, but don’t overdo it.
Remember the goat manure — the plants suck up nitrogen during their vegetative stage when they grow their very beautiful iconic leaves.
About six to eight weeks out — yes, pending cultivation methods and plant variety, the vegetative stage of the growing cycle can be longer, yes it can be shorter — the plants will enter the last stage of the plant’s life cycle — flowering stage. Be patient — use less direct sunlight or grow lamp.
Harvest — 1-3 weeks, pending X, Y and Z.
Look for compact flowers, hairy. You’ll know when the time is ripe, but you’re not ready to Cheech and Chong it yet.
Since most folks don’t have a tobacco barn, dry the plants’ long “sprigs” upside down in a dark, cool space such as a closet or basement. This will take about a week, plus/minus.
When the sprigs are dry, grab a pair of gloves when trimming because the plants tend to be sticky.
Last bit, cure the plants in a mason jar. For folks who aren’t blessed enough to know what a mason jar is, simply buy a large glass jar of spaghetti sauce. Obviously, eat the sauce and thoroughly clean the jar.
To cure, place the buds in the jar and put it in a cabinet for a week, two weeks, whatever — age it like fine wine or Boone’s Farm — your preference.
After curing — buy a big bag of M&Ms, prop your feet on the couch, light up and then watch the "Wizard of Oz" and analyze the movie. Why did Dorothy want to leave as ruler of Oz to return to a dirt poor farm in Kansas at a time when women were treated like second-class citizens?
Lastly, here is the obligatory disclaimer about the possible penalties of drug usage.
Marijuana use is illegal in Athens under state and federal law, but the city’s ordinance is meant to act as a disincentive to law enforcement for making arrests.
In 2017, Athens voters passed a law revision depenalizing marijuana that levies a $0 fine and $0 court costs for use, possession and gifting of small amounts of pot. A single marijuana plant under cultivation would likely be construed as personal use.
So no Ohio law can or has been pre-empted, but the fines and costs associated with conviction on use and/or possession in small amounts are nullified in Athens.
Moreover, the passage of Senate Bill 5B 57 in 2019 requires marijuana to be tested to be differentiated between hemp, which essentially renders the issue senseless to enforce.
However, possession of 200 grams of marijuana or 10 grams of hashish will be a felony offense, according to state law. The cultivation of more than 200 grams of marijuana, gifts exceeding 20 grams of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia are felony charges.
And for those folks who grow their plants in the field — yes, law enforcement can see the plants’ distinct green color from the air. Folks who use grow lights — yes, that spinning electric meter can be a sign too.
Use/possession/distribution of illegal narcotics is prohibited by law. Moreover, there is the potential that using narcotics, back then but most certainly now, can be addictive, perhaps even fatal.
