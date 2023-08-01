Ohio University is accepting donations of items that will be used to support international students during the upcoming school year.
Donations will be accepted at Baker University Center Room 336 on the following days and times:
1-3 p.m. Aug. 12
1-3 p.m. Aug. 16
1-3 p.m. Aug. 19
Items that are especially needed by many international students who move to Ohio University include:
Kitchen appliances such as microwaves, toaster ovens, blenders, crockpots, and rice cookers.
Kitchen accessories such as food containers, cutting boards, serving bowls, measuring cups, and cooking/serving utensils.
Dishes and cutlery.
Household items such as basic tools, fans, brooms, laundry baskets and trash cans.
Textiles such as curtains, rugs, winter coats and winter hats/gloves.
Furniture items such as side tables, desks and lamps.
Anyone interested in donating larger items such as couches or big desks can talk to a team member during the drop off times.
The donation program is being coordinated by International Student and Scholar Services, the Office of Global Affairs and the Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service.
