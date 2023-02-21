The Athena Cinema located at 20 S. Court Street, will tap off their Classics & Cocktails series Friday with a presentation of 1998’s The Big Lebowski on not just one-but two-different screens.
Both screenings are scheduled for 7 p.m. The cinema added the second screening as the first one sold out quickly. The price of admission is $8. Also available will be a selection of wines and local beers and ciders-along with the chance to sample the film’s main character’s favorite drink — a White Russian
Take a dose of an Elmore Leonard crime drama, toss in a dash of Alfred Hitchcock-esque suspense, and add a toke of Cheech and Chong and you’ve got The Big Lebowski — a screwball stoner comedy/mystery that ranks #34 on Entertainment Weekly’s list of Top Cult Movies.
Much like Carey Grant in Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest “(1959), an accidental case of mistaken identity lures an avid stoner, slacker and bowling enthusiast named Jeffrey Lebowski-aka The Dude- into the tangled business dealings of a vengeful porn czar played by Ben Gazzara.
When two of the czar’s henchmen forcibly invade The Dude’s home and defile his rug, he discovers that the actual target of is another Jeffrey Lebowski-aka The Big Lebowski-played by Jeffrey Hubbleston.
In search of restitution for his soiled rug, The Dude and his best bowling buddy, Walter, played by an over anxious John Goodman, pay the stranger who shares his name a visit.
At Lebowski’s mansion they meet his overly devoted personal assistant, snobbish wannabe artist daughter, and Lebowski’s ditzy, much younger, second wife.
Then, just when The Dude thinks things between him and Lebowski are fair and square, he’s enlisted to deliver the ransom money when the ditzy second wife apparently gets kidnapped.
Upon accepting Lebowski’s offer, The Dude sets off on a bizarre path that includes some twists and turns. These include the discovery of a severed toe, a missing suitcase full of money — all of which point to possibility that the kidnapping story was just part of some elaborate double cross.
Directed by Joel Coen, this perhaps overly ambitious-and very disjointed- film received mixed reviews when it was first released. The much anticipated followup to the Coen Brothers Oscar-winning film “Fargo” (1996) the movie does succeed in blending film noir with stoner-inspired humor in a manner that audiences will either find utterly enjoyable, or borderline endurable.
But, even film noir purists will be easily swayed by actor Sam Elliot’s Phillip Marlow meets Sam Spade style of narration that fills in the scripts occasional blank spaces.
Whether or not audience members will “get” The Big Lebowski could depend on their level of tolerance for a main character who prefers to refer to himself in the third person. While the gag is amusing during the first half of the film, by the conclusion it really starts wearing thin.
In comparison to other classic stoner comedies like 2001’s “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” and 2008’s “Pineapple Express,” The Big Lebowski is clearly far superior, thanks to it’s script that really does keep audiences guessing what’s going to happen next-even up to the final frame!
The best part of watching The Big Lebowski is that audiences are treated to some very unexpected moments — the highlight of which is a fantasy bowling-themed musical sequence that — despite The Dude’s lack of dancing skill-provides one of the film’s most lighthearted moments.
