The Athena Cinema located at 20 S. Court Street, will tap off their Classics & Cocktails series Friday with a presentation of 1998’s The Big Lebowski on not just one-but two-different screens.

Both screenings are scheduled for 7 p.m. The cinema added the second screening as the first one sold out quickly. The price of admission is $8. Also available will be a selection of wines and local beers and ciders-along with the chance to sample the film’s main character’s favorite drink — a White Russian


