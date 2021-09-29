Employees of the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities get vaccinated against the coronavirus can receive $500 cash.
According to a press release from the agency, the board voted last week to offer the incentive, as well as implement mandatory testing program. The board adopted the incentive to help increase the agency’s employee vaccination rate, which currently stands at about 53%, the release stated.
In the press release, ACBDD said that while it recognizes personal choices about vaccination, it must ensure the safety of its clients.
“People with developmental disabilities are at a higher risk of severe illness and death due to COVID-19,” Superintendent Kevin Davis said in a statement. “It is our responsibility to do as much as we can to protect those we serve.”
Employees who provides proof of completed vaccination will receive a stipend of $500, an ACBDD release said. The incentive also applies to employees who has already been vaccinated as well as those who choose to get vaccinated in the future.
ACBDD staff also will be required to participate in regular COVID-19 testing to help ensure they are COVID-free, according to a release. Details of testing schedules are still being worked out and will be available next week.
The developmental disabilities board is not the first entity in the county to offer a financial incentive for proof of vaccination. Earlier this month, Nelsonville-York Schools announced it would pay $100 to each student who receives two doses of coronavirus vaccine starting at a clinic held in mid-September.
