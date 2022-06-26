ATHENS — A major rehabilitation project starts Monday on the U.S. 33/U.S. 50 interchange, according to Ohio Department of Transportation Southeastern Ohio District 10.
Make plans for a long detour because the ramp from Stimson Avenue to U.S. 50 eastbound will be closed.
ODOT's detour is Stimson Avenue to U.S. 33 westbound to East State Street. Turn left on East State Street, then stay left to exit to U.S. 33 eastbound. Take U.S. 50 eastbound from U.S. 33 eastbound. One westbound lane will be closed on U.S. 33.
"The existing concrete pavement in the interchange area is from 1973. The pavement has served the interchange well, but is past its useful life," said ODOT District 10 Pavement Engineer Matt First in a press release from ODOT. "As opposed to overlaying the existing concrete, new full-depth asphalt will make the interchange easier to maintain and lead to better pavement performance for the traveling public."
This is a major rehabilitation of the U.S. 33/U.S. 50 interchange in Athens. It includes pavement, guardrail, drainage, lighting, and other work, , according to ODOT. Additionally, a roundabout will be constructed at Stimson Avenue.
ODOT reports the project will be completed in multiple phases, and it involves closures which require a detour. The estimated start date for this project is June 27. This is when Phase 1 begins, and it is expected to completed on September 15.
ODOT reports the overall project completion date is October 1, 2023.
