The Depot Street stairs’ days are numbered.
Athens Deputy Service Safety Director Andrew Chiki said Tuesday that the stairs used by many to get travel between Washington and Union Streets will begin being demolished next week — paving the way for a new way up the hill.
The Depot Street stairs, which were closed in June, are set to be demolished starting next Monday due to severe structural problems with rotting wood, making them a hazard to use. Several planks are also missing from the stairs.
Residents and workers in the area have also been reporting increased concerns about the safety of the stairs, with one woman telling The Athens NEWS she was assaulted and robbed last week while walking on the stairs late at night.
The Athens Messenger previously reported that the plans to replace the stairs were held up by a lack of contractors willing to do the work, citing lumber prices. Chiki said the problem has persisted, so the city will replace the stairs itself.
Instead of doing a full stair replacement, Chiki said, the city will re-grade some of the slope on the hill and placed crushed rock to create a trail, and the steeper inclines will feature new stairs.
Residents have also expressed concern about the crime in the area.
Heather Withee, 34, a bartender who works near the stairs, told The Athens NEWS she was walking home from work late at night last week and was assaulted and robbed by three men while using the stairs.
“It's just upsetting and I don't want other people to be in danger as well,” Withee said.
Withee said she would like to see more APD patrols of the area and increased lighting to increase the safety for others.
“I know it's technically a dead end street but there is a lot of negative activity,” Withee said. “People not feeling safe around where I work is not something I want to be happening.”
Chiki said when the demolition gets underway, the city will conduct a safety and lighting review of the area. He said an AEP light serves part of the street, but lighting will be looked into during the construction process.
According to a records request through APD, there have been no reports of crimes occurring on the Depot Street stairs in several months. Withee said she incorrectly called the police when the incident happened, and the APD reached out to her on Monday regarding the incident.
Independent candidate for Athens City Council Iris Virjee, who also shared a warning about possible assaults, said the issues with the staircase show the need for increased pedestrian access in a hilly town like Athens.
“Because it provides such a valuable pedestrian route, it is still being regularly used-- only with more hazards like missing steps, and having to climb over the barriers,” Virjee said in a message. “Those obstacles, plus the overgrown brush and low lighting make the stairway an ideal target for malicious activity. Unfortunately, I think it was just a matter of time before this neglect contributed to someone being harmed-- but it didn't have to be this way.”
Athens City Council Member Ben Ziff spoke on the issue and Virjee’s Facebook posts during the meeting, cautioning safety and awareness for female service industry workers in the area. He called for increased “attention” to safety and lighting of the area.
“Please be mindful of using them because thi is happening, we don’t want to have people getting assaulted there,” Ziff said.
He also encouraged any victims to report crimes to the police.
Virjee said she believes "it's time the city prioritize the well-being of all citizens by continuing to improve and maintain this and other infrastructure that the community relies on."
Chiki urged people to avoid the stairs altogether due to their deteriorated condition and upcoming demolition.
“I would encourage people to avoid that area while we’re doing that work until it's complete,” Chiki said.
