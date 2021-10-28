The Athens Democratic at-large City Council candidates met Tuesday in Bentley Hall for a voter forum, discussing diversity and equity, housing, and policing.
They also discussed campaign finance and their decision to run on a centralized campaign.
The incumbent Democratic candidates for the contested at-large City Council election are healthcare specialist Sarah Grace, Donkey Coffee barista Ben Ziff and Ohio University LBGT Center Director Micah McCarey. Ziff and McCarey were appointed to council in 2021, replacing Peter Kotses and Beth Clodfelter, who each stepped down for separate reasons.
The three Democrats are running against independent candidates Iris Virjee, a recent urban planning Ohio University graduate and Smiling Skull bartender, and former mayoral candidate and activist Damon Krane, both of whom were in attendance. Neither candidate was invited to the forum, but had previously attended another forum that the Democrats did not attend.
The event was hosted by Ohio University Student Senate. The Ohio University College Democrats sponsored a simultaneous event with Mayor Steve Patterson, also in Bentley Hall.
Diversity and Inclusion
All three candidates identified diversity and inclusion as main goals of their campaign for City Council. McCarey said he works to view city issues through an “intersectional lens,” an analytical framework for understanding how aspects of a person's social and political identities combine to create different forms of discrimination and privilege.
He added George Floyd’s death in 2020 and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement have made racial equity issues one of the main ones facing Athens.
Ziff agreed that diversity and inclusion issues were pressing to the city, and said the city is currently discussing the possibility of hiring an employee who whose job would include working with the Americans with Disabilities Act and ensuring that diverse and inclusive voices are heard in city government.
“Having a position like that I think would be fabulously beneficial – having someone whose whole job is to maintain that kind of diverse, equitable environment for people,” Ziff said. “Because that’s been able to often get overlooked by a lot of governmental stuff.”
McCarey said he supported the idea, but also stressed that diversity and inclusion work is everyone’s responsibility in government.
McCarey suggested that City Council could somehow reaffirm points about diversity and inclusion before or during meetings, using a “land acknowledgement” statement (a formal statement that recognizes and respects indigenous people as traditional stewards of the land) as an example.
Grace pointed to the recent City Council move to implement racial equity training for all employees as work the city is currently doing to further diversity and inclusion initiatives. She also said the city is currently working to update city code to include gender-inclusive language, something McCarey also supported previously.
Housing issues
McCarey said he wants to view issues with housing through an intersectional lens, adding he wants to think about “what makes properties affordable and accessible to as many people who are marginalized as possible.” He said he would like to create an easily accessible resource that directs people struggling with housing to assistance.
Housing markets are driven by the economic principles of supply and demand, Grace said, and a current issue in the Athens housing market that is driving up prices is a supply shortage.
She pointed to a recent City Council initiatives to spur affordable housing developments in the city, as well as developments currently underway along State Route 682, which she said may alleviate demand issues. She also said the city is working on annexing land to acquire more space for housing.
“And I think when demand does decrease, we’re putting power in the hands — a lot more power — in the hands of consumers,” Grace said.
Ziff — who supported an ordinance to prevent landlords from discriminating against renters based on their source of income — said he wants to bolster the city’s code office, which only has four employees.
“There’s only so much four people can do, there’s only so many places they can get into on a regular basis,” Ziff said. “So I think it would be a really great start towards, at the very least, preventing places that are substandard qualities of living as the standard.”
When pressed by Krane and a student on whether they would support rent control, both Ziff and McCarey said they would need to do more research into the policy; Grace said she does not support it, The New Political reported.
Policing
Krane asked the candidates if they would support a “transparent and open investigation” of the Athens Police Department to determine if there were racial disparities in APD’s use of force.
Krane often cites data compiled by Copwatch, a local group that had gathered information on police use of force incidents in Athens, as a basis for the need for a study. However, The New Political previously reported the individual who compiled the data does not agree that conclusions could be drawn from the presented data, which is a too-small of a sample size.
The three candidates, however, said they would be in favor of an investigation, but Grace stressed it would need to be done by a completely independent organization.
McCarey said it is possible to get stuck on identifying problems rather than solutions and the needs of the community.
“I come from an appreciative inquiry philosophy that says we should spend about 20% of our time focusing on the causes, and that critical lens of underlying causes and 80% of our time identifying solutions and ways to forge a vision for the future we need to co-construct together,” McCarey said.
Campaign finance and shared messaging
Pre-general election campaign finance filings show the Athens County Democratic Party had provided around $2,400 to Ziff and Grace in-kind contributions, and around $1,700 toward McCarey’s campaign.
Grace also received $250 from The Matriots, a PAC designed to support female candidates, and also loaned her own campaign $1,100, according to her filings. The Athens County Democratic Party also contributed $1,000 in cash to Grace’s campaign.
The in-kind contributions reflect resources spent on printing and design, such as expenses for the shared yard sign that features all three Democratic candidates.
Grace said the shared messaging reflected the fact that all the Democratic candidates running are already working together as incumbents and each of them represent a diverse voice for Athens.
“We’re coming to this from different starting points, different backgrounds, different experiences — and I think that makes us a good team,” Grace said.
Ziff said although the candidates “have some differences,” the decision to share messaging “realistically made sense.”
“We’re all incumbents, we’re all Democrats — why not work together?” Ziff said. “We are already working together on City Council.”
McCarey emphasized the financial challenges that can face those entering politics, saying that the party's financial backing made running for office accessible to him.
“And it’s true, it’s a barrier to gave to raise your own funds and to collect all the signatures and it’s a lot of work,” McCarey said.
McCarey said he was "grateful" to be running with Grace and Ziff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.