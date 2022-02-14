U.S. Senate Democrat hopeful Morgan Harper visited Athens on Saturday, stopping at the farmers market on East State Street and visiting Uptown.
The stops were a part of her larger statewide “Ohio Opportunity Tour” to talk with Ohio voters, she said. Harper, a progressive, is running against U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan in the May primary.
Harper said she would help revitalize southeast Ohio by working to develop a clean energy industry in Ohio and bring jobs to the state. She also said she would work to invest in services like universal health care, mental health care and addiction recovery services.
She described speaking with an Athens resident who was concerned she would have to move because of the region's lack of health care.
“That’s not right,” Harper said.
Harper also said she would work to create opportunities for small businesses, over large corporations.
“That’s one of my priorities — investing in our small businesses to make sure that we don’t have huge corporate monopolies dominating our economy and our democracy,” Harper said.
