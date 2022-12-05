Deck the Halls
Submitted Photo

COLUMBUS – With stockings hung by chimneys with care, the State Fire Marshal reminds all Ohioans to stay safe during this holiday season. Many are decorating for the holidays, and that could increase the likelihood of a fire in your home.

“The holidays are a time for celebration, but Ohioans still need to be diligent when it comes to fire safety,” Marshal Kevin Reardon said. “When decorating, simple steps can help you eliminate fire risks in your home and ensure your holiday is an enjoyable one.”


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments