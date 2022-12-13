When I was growing up there were only two kinds of places to go out to eat: fancy, formal, grown-up restaurants, and kid-friendly family restaurants where you could actually eat and have fun at the same time. But, even then all the family restaurants didn’t offer a real variety of menu items.

For example, if you wanted a burger you had to go to McDonalds. If you were craving a hot dog you went to an A&W, and if you were in the mood for ice cream you headed for Dairy Queen.


