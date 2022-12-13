When I was growing up there were only two kinds of places to go out to eat: fancy, formal, grown-up restaurants, and kid-friendly family restaurants where you could actually eat and have fun at the same time. But, even then all the family restaurants didn’t offer a real variety of menu items.
For example, if you wanted a burger you had to go to McDonalds. If you were craving a hot dog you went to an A&W, and if you were in the mood for ice cream you headed for Dairy Queen.
So, how lucky is Athens to have Larry’s Dawg House-a throw back to the mom and pop diners of the 50’s that serves everything from staples like traditional and non-traditional burgers, hot dogs and fries to milk shakes and ice cream sundaes?
Though, the only thing that’s constantly impressed me more than their food is Larry’s dedication to exemplifying what great customer service truly is!
The last time I was there, I went inside to order take out. Even though there were two people in front of me in line, another cashier at a different register called out to me and took my order.
Plus, she even repeated the order to make sure I would get everything I wanted.
As I was waiting for my food, I got to take in the atmosphere at Larrys — which is very upbeat, yet understated and relaxing. Long story short, this is the kind of restaurant where you can go out to eat by yourself and have a nice quiet meal, or have a dining companion and actually be able to hear each other talk.
Even better — while I was waiting for my food, a different cashier saw me standing there and took the time to ask if I had been waited on — which i really appreciated.
Then, when my food was ready, instead of having my order number announced over a speaker and finding my food sitting under a heat lamp, another employee came out from behind the counter and handed me my food.
Although I had about a twenty minute ride home, when I took the food out of the bags it was still hot!
I ordered one of my favorite menu items at Larry’s — a corn dog and some fries. My dinner companion wanted a double cheeseburger and onion rings — all of which were delicious.
While we were eating my dinner companion brought something nice to my attention in regard to his onion rings. He pointed out that — unlike onion rings at other restaurants — the ones from Larry’s were made out of real onion slices, as opposed to minced onions.
But, the food had to face the harshest food critic in my home — my dachshund, Mrs. Tinkers, who is a very picky eater. You see, in my house when I get take out everyone gets a spot at the table.
Well, I was about to ask Mrs. Tinkers how she liked the plain hot dog I ordered her, when I discovered that she had already completely devoured it! The joyous manner in which she began wagging her tail is her way of saying, “Can I have another please!”
For me, the only down side of dining at Larry’s Dawg House is that — now that I’m diabetic — I can’t partake in their milk shakes anymore. However, in the past I’ve had the pleasure of sampling their shakes and they are beyond satisfying!
So, if you’re an adult with a family-or a grown-up who just want to feel like a kid again-then i suggest you stop by Larry’s Dawg House at 419 W. Union Street and find out why they’re the local alpha dog in comfort food.
