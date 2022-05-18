From May 28 through September 4, the Dairy Barn Arts Center, located at 800 Dairy Lane, Athens, will be hosting the Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art exhibit.
Showings will be every Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Produced by Studio Art Quilts Associates, this exhibit takes a retrospective look into the past five decades of the Art Quilt Movement which had its origins in California and Ohio.
Prior to the opening of this exhibit, a free public opening reception will be taking place at the DBAC on May 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30p.m.
According to Exhibitions and Quilt national director, Holly Lttel, this exhibition will feature 50 quilts that will trace the evolution of this art from - from its earliest pioneers in the 1960s, to the master artists of today.
This curated selection of quilts will also feature the work of Ohio artists, Nancy Crow (Baltimore), Susan Shie (Wooster), Carolyn L Mazloomi (West Chester), and John Lefelhocz (Athens).
Art Quilt Quarterly editor, Sandra Sider stated that, "Layered & Stitched encompasses and celebrates the innovation and creative excellence of the Art Quilty Movement."
Admission costs will be $7 for general admission and $5 for seniors and students. Dairy Barn Arts Center members can attend this event for free.
Since 1979, The Dairy Barn Arts Center has been providing the general public with events, exhibits and educational programs that recognize local artists and artisans. Besides promoting tourism, this organization's efforts help give community members both exposure and access to different forms of arts and crafts throughout the year.
For more information on the Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art exhibit call the Dairy Barn Arts Center at 740-592-4981.
