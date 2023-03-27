An upcoming event will give residents — and mom’s visiting for Ohio University’s Moms Weekend — the chance to shop for unique, one of a kind, items made by local area artists.
On Friday March 31, and Saturday, April 1, the Dairy Barn Fest (DBF) will be taking place at the Dairy Barn Arts Center, located at 8000 Dairy Lane, Athens. The event is planned from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday from 10 a.m.until 5 p.m.
This event is the result of a partnership between the Board of the Athens Art Guild, The Dairy Barn Arts Center, and Ohio University’s Chi Omega Sorority.
In conjunction with Ohio University’s Moms Week, this annual tradition will give patrons the opportunity to shop for handcrafted items such as, jewelry, pottery, fiber arts, paintings, gifts and more created by over 35 local artists.
One of those local artists is, Stephanie Mace, of Steffie’s Sparkles. Mace stated, “The Dairy Barn has hosted vender events in the past. But, this year, the Athens Art Guild will be hosting this one.”
Some of the items Mace will have for sale include “many hand-painted items, faux leather earrings, headbands, recycled glass bottles and jars, and resin art such as trays and pendant necklaces.”
Jeanna Fox of Fox Designs Jewelry will also be attending the DBF. Fox creates jewelry made out of recycled guitar strings that were discarded by local independent music shops is southeast and central Ohio.
She explained that, “I do a lot of custom work where a client brings me their special used guitar strings, buttons or neckties and I make their pieces out of them.”
Fox’s own wedding rings were made out of her son’s guitar strings from an instrument he played in his high school talent show.
Besides jewelry, there will be original pottery for sale at this event created by Beth Weingroff of Sledding Hill Pottery. She described some of the pieces she’ll be selling as “bowls, mugs, vases and other fanciful pieces.”
To find out more about, Steffie’s Sprakles, Fox Designs Jewelry and Sledding Hill Pottery visit each of these vendors official Facebook pages.
Some of the other vendors attending the Dairy Barn Fest include, Bright Feather Custom Leather, Forever Fleur, Functional Art, Traveling Toad Workshop, Jewelry Box Rocks, LakeHouse Jewelry, Mixed Media Art, Michael West Artistic Woodworking, Moonville Print Shop, and Plays With Glass.
For more updates on other vendors showing at this event visit the Athens Art Guild’s official Facebook page.
Dairy Barn Fest will also feature a fundraising raffle that includes items donated by local artists. The funds generated from this raffle will go towards supporting arts education in the Athens-area community.
Addition information about this upcoming event can be found by reviewing the Dairy Barn Arts Centers’ official Facebook page.
The Athens Art Guild promotes regional arts activities, provide artist members with networking opportunities, and supports arts education in the Athens-area region.
This organization strives to create events that provide vending opportunities for new and established area artists. To find more about joining the Athens Art Guild reach out to athensartguild@gmail.com., or visit athensartguild.org.
