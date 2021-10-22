As part of the 2021 Street Improvements Project, McKee Paving is scheduled to complete crack sealing on select streets Oct. 25–Oct. 28.

The work is scheduled for the following streets:

  • Hillcrest Drive
  • Strathmore Boulevard
  • Second Street
  • West State Street
  • South May Avenue
  • Northwood Drive
  • Cable Lane
  • Strouds Run Road
  • Richland Avenue

Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Please direct questions to the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.

