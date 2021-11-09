The Athens County Veteran Services Commission is getting new digs in The Plains — and the organization hopes to expand outreach to veterans as the culture in the armed services community continues to change.
The organization that assists veterans could be moving to their new address at 88 N. Plains Road in The Plains by the end of the year, according to treasurer Bob St. Clair.
For members of the commission, the move from their current address on West Union Street in Athens is a sign of big things to come for an organization that has ramped up outreach to the veterans community in Athens County. The commission organizes ham and turkey giveaways for veterans during the holiday, jacket giveaways and repairing veterans' broken air conditioning or heating and other outreach initiatives, St. Clair said.
“One of the reasons we’re moving is we don’t have enough space here to do the kind of things we need to do,” St. Clair said.
Giveaways of food, clothes, and school supplies are a way to make veterans aware of other resources offered by the Athens County VSC, said John Woods, an Iraq War veteran and inspector for the commission.
Woods, a veteran of the Iraq War, said an important part of outreach to veterans is reducing the stigma around seeking resources. He said he wants veterans to feel comfortable coming to them for assistance, so he makes sure the dress and demeanor in the office is casual and approachable.
“If I walk in with a suit and tie on, they’re probably not going to open up,” Woods said. “That’s the thing we have to have — is people opening up so we know what they need. But if I make it personal between us, you’re going to open up and we’ll have a conversation.”
One of the main services the commission offers is support for veterans submitting claims to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for health care and compensation for diseases and injuries developed in the service. Many of those claims are from Vietnam veterans exposed to the chemical herbicide Agent Orange. After decades of work by veterans sickened by the chemical, the VA now lists 14 presumptive conditions of Agent Orange, including thyroid issues, birth defects and a litany of cancers.
Younger veterans are affected too: The VA recognizes nine presumptive conditions related to service in Afghanistan and 13 from wars around the Persian Gulf.
Kim Spencer, a volunteer veteran service officer who helps veterans file VA claims, said a successful claim can be “life changing” for low-income veterans, many of whom rely entirely on Social Security income. VA compensation can take a veteran's monthly income from $700 to $3,000, sge said.
“They can pay off their bills, they can buy a car if they need to, they can stay in their own house — they can get the treatment they need,” Spencer said.
Other veterans need assistance simply because they are old. Over the summer, the commission gave away 20 air conditioners and repaired 11 HVAC units, which Woods said made a real difference for elderly veterans who need cool temperatures in the summer and heat in the winter.
“That’s one less thing you have to worry about,” Woods said.
The commission is seeing its outreach efforts paying off: Almost 1,000 people have come through the door for help in the past two months — more than ever before, Woods said.
“We’re also having other organizations and vendors around the county recognize who we are and become more willing to work with us to work with our veterans of the county,” Woods said.
Woods added much of the outreach such as food distribution is driven by volunteer veterans who want to make a difference in their community.
“I thought that to be a very important aspect so people have an understanding that we’re not another government agency or county agency sitting here eight hours a day — that we’re involved in the community and we’re getting community involvement,” Woods said.
The Soldier Relief Commission, now called the Veteran Services Commission, is a nationwide organization started in 1865 to assist Union soldiers and their families in times of need following the Civil War. Each commission is administered at the county level and funded with local property taxes. Any veteran seeking financial assistance, assistance with VA claims or direction to other resources should contact the Athens County VSC at 740-592-3261.
