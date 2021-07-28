A record appropriation for the Ohio Arts Council in the state’s 2022-23 budget has paid off for Athens County arts organizations.
The OAC awarded a total of nearly $255,000 to 17 entities in Athens County — the highest amount and greatest number of recipients in recent years, if not ever.
The award total represents a 40% increase in funding over the 2020 grant cycle.
Of the 17 grants awarded, two went to organizations that have not received funding in recent grant cycles. The Federal Valley Resource Center in Stewart was awarded $4,184 for its “From Old Savannah to Tablertown” event scheduled for Sept. 11. Ohio University’s Tantrum Theater received a total of $6,223 to sponsor a Middle School Drama Club in the county and to engage two teaching artists for a series of improvisation workshops at Passion Works Studio that will lead to a free public performance.
Also receiving grant awards were:
- Art & Soul Collaborative, Nelsonville, $12,370 to sponsor Circle Round the Square
- Arts/West, $6,273 for arts programming
- Athens County Community Singers, $3,942 for program activities
- Athens Photographic Project, $51,282 for two projects and operations
- Calliope Feminist Choir, $1,823 to host a second season of Voices Strong Together
- Factory Street Studio, $7,455 for continued activities
- Kennedy Museum of Art, Ohio University, $30,920 for continued activities
- Majestic Galleries, Nelsonville, $6,586 for two exhibitions
- “New Ohio Review,” Ohio University, $6,943 for continued activities
- OU Office of University Events, $36,122 for continued activities and to host the Columbus Symphony Orchestra
- Ohio Valley Summer Theater, Athens, $4,500 for continued activities
- Passion Works, Athens, $14,576 for artists in residence and the Honey for the Heart Parade in Place
- “Quarter After Eight,” Ohio University, $1,250 to produce literary journal
- Sara L. Gilfert, Athens, $3,688 to offer apprenticeship in papermaking
- Stuart’s Opera House, Nelsonville, $56,276 for continued activities and to sponsor the Creative Community Education Program
