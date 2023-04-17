Congo and High fests were relatively tame affairs as far as local law enforcement was concerned.
“Both Friday and Saturday were mild with nothing particularly notable,” Athens’ Deputy Service-Safety Director Andrew Chiki said.
Friday night’s Congo Fest was a block party between different houses on Congress Street. High Fest was the much bigger block party sequel with hundreds of people partying Saturday in houses up and down High Street.
“Although we do not do crowd estimates, my observation was that there were fewer attendees and participating houses than years past,” Chiki said. “Most parties were contained to backyards and even those were small to moderate in size and had ended by the late afternoon when a thunderstorm rolled in.”
Chiki said there were two nuisance parties violations on Friday night and zero on Saturday. The Athens Police Department did not have any arrests or additional citations related to the fests. The City was assisted by the Ohio University Police Department and the Athens Police Department mounted unit which includes out of town deputies. No additional outside agencies were called in.
According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the Ohio Investigative Unit arrested a total of 20 individuals with 37 offenses. Agents arrested six individuals on or near High Street for offenses including Underage Alcohol Prohibitions, Fake ID, and Felony Drug Possession. Agents arrested seven individuals at Busy Day Market for offenses including Underage Alcohol Prohibitions, Fake ID, and Furnishing Alcohol to Underage. Agents arrested four individuals at Broney’s Alumni Grill for offenses including Underage Alcohol Prohibitions and Fake ID. Agents arrested an individual at Parmar Oil, N. Court St. for Underage Alcohol Prohibitions and Fake ID. Agents arrested an individual at Tony’s Tavern for Underage Alcohol Prohibitions. Agents arrested an individual at 61 N. Court St. for Underage Alcohol Prohibitions, Fake ID, and Drug Paraphernalia.
Athens County EMS provided a dedicated ambulance and crew (standard protocol) for High Fest and there were no requests for EMS service, said Athens County EMS Chief Rick Callebs.
On that note, the Athens Marathon folks did not request a dedicated ambulance and there were no EMS incidents at that event.
“Our call volume over the weekend was steady but nothing that involved the special events taking place in the Athens area,” Callebs said.
Among the sights and sounds of High Fest included the presence of the APD Mounted Unit — police officers riding horses — riders on hand for the fest just as they are for all larger gatherings be it Millfest or Halloween.
Maybe because partygoers read the Athens News’ coverage of Millfest in late March, they knew not to carry around plastic jugs known as a “Black Out Rage Gallon,” or BORG for short that is made from homemade alcohol/Kool-Aid concoctions.
Chiki said these gallon jugs are in violation of Ohio’s open container laws and are an easy way to be arrested. He advised people to be aware of the risks associated with drinking.
How about this surreal scene – there was a woman sitting, if that is the right word, inside a shopping cart at the corner of West Carpenter and N. High streets. Someone decided it would be a good idea to push the cart with the woman down the hill – that’s what they did.
The cart made it a good ways too until it crashed near the intersection of Congress and N. Lancaster streets. A woman running alongside the cart took a tumble too when the cart crashed. The scene was something that could have come from that MTV television show “Jackass” featuring Johnny Knoxville.
Other things overheard – a man said, “I’ve already had nine beers” as he was laying in the yard – it was only noon on Saturday.
When thunder was heard in the distance, perhaps that prompted one partygoer atop a hill on West State Street to run around waving a metal spatula to see if he could get struck by lightning. As he ran down the hill, he tripped, ending up in the middle of the road.
No one can deny that it was a busy weekend for local law enforcement. In addition to their tour of duty monitoring Congo and High fests, the OUPD maintained a presence throughout the evening during Athens International Film and Video Festival hosted by The Athena Movie Theater when Ohio University had a large crowd on Court Street for their outdoor animated short screening. Sunday morning, the Athens Marathon was assisted by the APD at intersections at the start of the race.
APD’s overtime costs were minimal.
“The City did have elevated staffing and overtime, but went back down to regular staffing and a few extra reserve officers by late Saturday afternoon,” Chiki said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.