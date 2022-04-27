Move OUt! Community Giveback

Volunteers sort through donated items in preparation for a previous Community Giveback Day.

The post Ohio University move out Community Giveback Days will return to the Athens County Fairgrounds on May 4 and 5.

Ohio University, the City of Athens, the Athens County Fair Board and multiple non-profit organizations are coordinating efforts to make it easy for students to donate reusable and unwanted items and then make those items available for free to community members.

Move-Out Community Give Back Days are open to all and all items are free.

On Wednesday, May 4, items will be available at the Athens County Fairgrounds from 5 to 8 p.m.

While supplies last, each family, or individual, will be provided with a food box with staple items. Additional bags of items such as ramen and breakfast bars, will also be available. Additionally each family, or individual will be allowed one large item such as a futon or couch, up to 25 articles of clothing, unlimited carpet/rugs and unlimited smaller items including bedding, shelves, fans, school supplies, etc.

Hours for the giveaway on Thursday, May 5, are 9 to 11 a.m. and no quantity limits apply.

