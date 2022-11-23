NELSONVILLE — Commander Mike Collins, 44, is the instructor of the Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement program at Tri-County Career Center.
Before he began teaching, Collins spent 20 years as a detective for the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.
After his time in Licking County, Collins was ready for a change. He wanted to move forward from his position in order to have more opportunities to be with his family, as it was demanding for him to be away from home so much. His wife Candace informed him that Tri-County was looking for a criminal justice instructor. Since Collins had previous experience instructing private security academies for her, he thought it would be a good fit.
“Four years later, still loving what I do,” said Collins.
The commander started as Tri-County’s criminal justice instructor in 2019. He constructed his curriculum based on what pathways could make his students marketable to employers, and does his best to give them what they need to step right into a job after school where they could make $20-$30 an hour.
Collins looked at several different types of criminal justice to educate on as he built his course. He viewed sections on corrections, private security and 9-1-1. From those, he realized he could teach his students all of those skills to make them both versatile and marketable, especially to communities in great need of first responders.
Criminal justice and law enforcement careers change yearly, even daily. If there is a program or certification Collins deems as worth adding to the program, he approaches his advisory board about it to hear their thoughts before moving forward. A recent addition he has considered is Crisis Intervention Team (CIT). According to CIT International, CIT deals with individuals who may have mental health or addiction issues, but also strives to lead them to better places than the criminal justice system. Because mental health is a relevant topic in society, having the CIT training will make students extremely marketable in the career field.
Sometimes, alumni from the course will reach out to Collins, which is one of his favorite parts about teaching. Graduated students, even from his first class in 2019, have reached out to tell him how they’re doing, how they are working in the field, if they are in the army, if they got a promotion or even just tell him notable cases they’ve had.
Certain alumni have also become part of Collins’ advisory board. Some of them are able to use their connections to help network with Tri-County and get his students into internships.
Collins said his students, especially seniors, will say he’s like a father to them. He treats his students like they are his own. So while he may be hard on them, he is also fair and consistent. It builds rapport between them, and is why they may keep in touch after graduation. Collins believes that in order to be a good instructor, there has to be a connection to the students.
“If you don’t have connection, you shouldn’t be in this career,” said Collins.
Luke Duncan is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.
