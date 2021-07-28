COMCorps is now accepting applications for six open positions with community organizations.
COMCorps members work with residents of Athens County to improve quality of life. The program, sponsored by the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, is funded by AmeriCorps. Its aim is to increase access to programs that address addiction, poverty, childhood development, food insecurity and social exclusion, as well as food, transportation and health services.
