COMCorps is now accepting applications for six open positions with community organizations.

COMCorps members work with residents of Athens County to improve quality of life. The program, sponsored by the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, is funded by AmeriCorps. Its aim is to increase access to programs that address addiction, poverty, childhood development, food insecurity and social exclusion, as well as food, transportation and health services.

For more information about available positions and COMCorps in general, call 740-593-0171 or find COMCorps on Facebook or Instagram.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments