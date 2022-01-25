Athens city officials and residents are scratching their heads after the Athens County Commissioners removed two trees on Court Street in front of the courthouse — apparently without authorization from the city.
The two trees — a shumard oak and a littleleaf linden — were cut down around Jan. 10. They were often used as a spot for shady seating by those visiting the street.
The trees and the semi-circular benches around them are within the public right-of-way on the sidewalk, city officials say, making them city property.
Several Athens City officials said the commissioners' office had submitted a proposal to cut down the trees and that the city had requested more information about the issue. Deputy Service Safety Director Andrew Chiki informed the county in October that it should not remove the trees without proper authorization.
“They were informed not to proceed,” Chiki said.
In November, Chiki said, the county reached out again regarding the tree removal, and “the response again was we still need to have the right-of-way permit,” he said.
However, on Jan. 10, Athens Mayor Steve Patterson turned the corner onto Court Street and saw no trees in the spot.
“I looked over and I’m going, ‘These trees are gone,’” Patterson said.
He said he directed Chiki to ask the county about the sudden removal. Patterson, Chiki, and City Service Safety Director Andy Stone said they had no knowledge a removal was taking place.
Then letters from concerned residents started coming in. Heather Cantino wrote that she felt “personally harmed by the loss,” since the “trees were the only source of shade by a bench near the courthouse.”
“It is very upsetting that these important, beautiful, and much appreciated (sic) trees were destroyed,” Cantino said in the letter.
Another resident, Loraine McCosker, wrote to Patterson on Jan. 14 to say that she had heard the county had removed the trees, and wanted to work to make Court Street more attractive in light of the tree removal.
Damage control
Athens County Commissioner Charlie Adkins said the trees were damaging the courthouse structure and therefore needed to go. Adkins also said the trees were not done growing, and the oak (which has a mature height of 40 to 60 feet) would create additional problems in the future. He also said that the county has unfinalized plans to renovate the front of the courthouse.
“We’re going to make the courthouse look presentable," he said. "It is what it is at this point.”
Asked what he would say to Athens officials who feel that the county violated the city's right-of-way, Adkins said, “If that’s the way they feel, that’s the way they feel.”
In the October 12 Athens County commissioner’s meeting, Adkins said the trees were blocking security cameras on the building; maintenance supervisor Jeff Gabriel said the roots were damaging the railings, meeting minutes show. Adkins instructed Gabriel to address the issue.
The city asked Ann Bonner, regional urban forester with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, to appraise the felled trees. The shumard oak tree was valued at $1,436 and the littleleaf linden at $1,929.
Bonner said that Commissioner Lenny Eliason had suggested to her that the trees might be causing water and physical damage to the building, but she told him it was unlikely. In a letter to the city, Bonner wrote that the “trees are not the cause of the water and moisture problems in the nearby buildings.”
“Even if roots are found along drainage ways, they can often be inexpensively cut and removed without impacting tree health or structure,” Bonner wrote.
While the structural concerns may be valid, Stone said, the city has provisions governing the removal of trees that the county did not follow.
“Our big thing is there is a process," he said.
Patterson said the damage can’t be undone.
“At the end of the day, the trees are gone — you can’t correct that,” Patterson said. “A lot of people sat under those trees for shade on Court Street.”
The trees' value was more than financial, Bonner said. Street trees provide other benefits such as reducing noise, cooling nearby buildings and absorbing stormwater.
“Removing trees is often too easy and when the trees are gone, we realize what we lost,” Bonner said.
Wheel of time
Trees in front of the county courthouse (and Uptown in general) have made news before this.
The city removed multiple trees — including four in front of the courthouse — in 2001 during its Uptown Improvement Project, which included new lights, sidewalks, parking meters and trash cans. The removal spurred a two-hour meeting between the Athens Tree Commission (now Athens Shade Tree Commission) and city officials.
It also created a flurry of letters to the editor in The Athens NEWS. One letter writer warned then-Mayor Ric Abel that he had notified the Arbor Day Foundation of Abel’s removal of trees throughout the city, including those on Court Street. Another, however, wrote that “those weeping about courthouse trees ought to quit impeding progress.”
In early 2002, then-Service and Safety Director Wayne Key talked with the commissioners about replacing the four trees with a blue spruce tree, which could be used as the city’s Christmas tree.
In 2002, The Athens Foundation awarded the City of Athens $4,000 for a project to renovate the area in front of the courthouse courtyard.
