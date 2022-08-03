Parallel No More

A total of 13 back-in diagonal parking spots are installed on North College Street, across the street from the Athens Police Department. The parking spaces take up less space than parallel parking spots and offer a safer way for people to get out of their vehicles. 

 NEWS photo by John Halley/Athens NEWS content

A new parking configuration on College Street could become a new feature on some Uptown Athens streets.

Last week, the street was reconfigured to have backing-in angled parking instead of parallel parking along the area in front of the Athens Police Department.

