A new parking configuration on College Street could become a new feature on some Uptown Athens streets.
Last week, the street was reconfigured to have backing-in angled parking instead of parallel parking along the area in front of the Athens Police Department.
The street is configured so traffic is along the side of the street closest to Court Street. Along the other side of the street, 13 back-in diagonal parking spaces extend from the intersection of Church and North College streets down to about the United Campus Ministry building.
“Initially we thought we were going to need (the parking spaces) for police cruisers,” said Andy Stone, city service safety director, in an interview Monday. “We were looking for some alternative locations. So we said, if we're going to have to do that, we would have them all lined up in front of the police department, so we could put a camera on the street. … And so this configuration would have allowed for that.”
The city eventually found another parking spot for the police cruisers, but wanted to still try diagonal parking where people back into the spot, he said.
“Diagonal parking has a number of benefits,” Stone said. “One of the biggest being ease of getting in and out of the space for people, but then also safety. Especially when you go back out in the traffic, uh, basically looking to your left at traffic versus having to back out into traffic or try to get out of a parallel parking space.”
Saleh Eldabaja, city engineer and director of public works, also noted that the new configuration is more efficient and will allow drivers to exit parking spaces more quickly.
"With this specific location, the previous parking was next to the curb, which was higher than average. Many of our city's curbs are that way," he said during an interview Tuesday. "It was hard of passengers to get out and open the door. This allows both of them to get out at the same time. With parallel parking, the driver opens the door toward the parking spot beside it, rather than into traffic."
Another advantage of the parking is that when going down North College, the traffic lanes no longer shift near the Mill Street intersection.
To park into the spots, Eldabaja said drivers should be on North College Street going away from Ohio University, then back into the parking spot.
The new parking spots that are 10 feet wide and 8 feet long, he said. The parallel parking spots were 7 feet wide by 17 feet long.
"We created more parking," Eldabaja said. "The other advantage is that coming off Congress is easier because now there is way more room to make the turn."
During Tuesday’s Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting, Athens Mayor Steve Patterson said the parking spots will be metered and signs will be posted preventing cross-traffic parking. There are allow double yellow lines.
Many cities are incorporating diagonal parking into their transportation plan, Eldabaja said.
"Lots of cities are going this direction. Everyone sees the safety advantage of doing this," he said. "It's not a new idea. Since 2003 or 2005, sensors have become standard in vehicles. It gives drivers a better opportunity to do reverse parking successfully."
A consultant is looking at all of the uptown traffic and other issues, Eldabaja said.
If the pilot program is successful, the city may incorporate more diagonal parking into Uptown’s streets that cross Court Street, such as Washington Street, State Street and Mill Street, and a two-block section of West Union and East Union.
"We don't know what recommendations they will make," he said of the consultant. "If they recommend this, we want to know it works."
The changes could include widening the sidewalk on one side of the street, Stone said.
“It might not make sense to have parking on one side, but instead have the other side," he said. "If we've practiced (diagonal parking) in another location that maybe is a little less prominent, then it would be more well received.”
