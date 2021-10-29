Stimson Avenue
Paving will continue in the Stimson Avenue area on Sunday, Oct. 31, and Monday, Nov. 1. The Stimson/State Street intersection will be paved on Sunday. Be aware of lane changes and flaggers. Paving elsewhere on Stimson will cause periodic intersection closures on side streets Sunday and Monday. This work is weather dependent and may be delayed.
Crack sealing
As part of the City of Athens' 2021 Street Improvements Project, McKee Paving is scheduled to complete crack sealing on select streets. The work has been rescheduled to be completed the week of November 1.
The work is scheduled for the following streets:
- Hillcrest Drive
- Strathmore Boulevard
- Second Street
- West State Street
- South May Avenue
- Northwood Drive
- Cable Lane
- Strouds Run Road
- Richland Avenue
Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The work is weather dependent and the schedule may be adjusted based on the forecast.
Please direct questions to the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
