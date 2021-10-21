The City of Athens is looking to make the area around White’s Mill safer — and turn the Hocking “ditch” into a usable recreation space.
City officials told The Athens NEWS they are working with the U.S Army Corps of Engineers Huntington, West Virginia District to see if the Corps can conduct a study of the rerouted river, which was moved from its original course through the Ohio University campus in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
In 1969, in response to floods that wreaked havoc on the OU campus and Athens community in 1964 and 1968, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began moving a portion of the Hocking River to a new channel skirting around campus, where it has flowed ever since, according to the Hocking Conservancy District (HCD) website.
The project, completed in 1971, included not only the wholesale shifting of nearly five miles of the river stretch through Athens, but also included realignment and straightening parts of the river – all to prevent flooding in Athens. According to officials, the project may have saved millions of dollars in flooding damage.
However, while useful in averting flooding, City Service Safety Director Andy Stone said the section of the river through town is not exactly pretty to look at. He added the city has “historically looked at (the river) as a problem rather than an asset.”
“That's a river only an engineer could love — it's a big drainage ditch,” Stone said.
The Athens NEWS previously reported that “channelization” of rivers is no longer a tool that is frequently used in the toolbox of the Corps.
“Does the project as it was constructed currently provide flood-risk protection to Athens? I would say certainly yes,” David Humphreys, former completed projects inspector for the Corps, said in 2019. “Would it be something we would build at Athens today if we reformulated that project and started from scratch? Probably not.”
To that end, Stone said the project (which is still in an exploratory phase) could turn the river into an asset for the city by working to convert it into a recreational space.
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson said a major part of creating a recreational space along the rerouted Hocking would be to improve the safety of the failed dam at White’s Mill — which has been the site of several deaths over the past 10 years. Stone said the rushes at the Mill along Union Street claim a life on average every three years.
Patterson said recreation, such as canoeing/kayaking along the river, could become a reality for residents and visitors depending on what the Corps of Engineers thinks about the project if a study were to come to fruition.
“It would be nice to have people float from further up north and make it across the falls and meander all the way to where the county has put their portage in Canaanville,” Patterson said.
Athens City Planner Paul Logue also said he was envisioning a new Hocking River that encouraged recreation along the bike path and in the river.
“I think one of the goals is looking at that river and saying how can we make that river an asset for the people of Athens, the university, and visitors?” Logue said.
Mark Holdcroft, administrator of The HCD, said he was supportive of the city’s efforts to see a study done on the river.
“Clearly everyone wants to see that issue addressed so hopefully there will be some positive aspects that can come out of this,” Holdcroft said.
Logue said earlier in the week, representatives from the Corps of Engineers visited Athens for a preliminary look at the river and to accept feedback from city officials. A spokesperson for The Army Corps of Engineers confirmed to The Athens NEWS it was in contact with the city about a possible study.
In addition to the desire for increased aesthetic and recreational value of the river, the city is also looking at the environmental factors of the river.
Patterson and Stone both said they would like the Corps to look at Coates Run near Richland Avenue — which in recent years has been the site of major flash flooding. Stone said incidents of flash flooding have increased due to the effects of climate change.
“Rainfall has become more intense in recent years — and that's a function of climate change to the extent we have flash flooding multiple times a year in the Richland area,” Stone said.
The Wall Street Journal reported in July flash flooding is on the rise across the globe as the effects of runaway climate change begins to take a toll.
In terms of the riverside, Logue said the city is working to receive input from the city’s Sustainability Commission and other citizens with expertise on the matter. He said members of the commission have a greater knowledge of biology and environmental science than he does.
“‘What do you want to do here, what do you think here?’ — just listen to people,” Logue said.
Jasmine Facun, who is on the sustainability commission, conducted her master’s thesis at Ohio University on possible changes to the riverside — or riparian — area of the river.
“I should be clear, I rely on people like Jasmine because they have that knowledge — and (people) bringing forward what they have learned,” Logue said.
Facun proposed a suite of changes to the riparian that would encourage pollinators like bees and butterflies to return to the river, including delaying mowing of the riparian until after pollination season, seeding and planting, and more intentional management of invasive species in the area.
However, there are some limits. Holdcroft said trees along the earthworks would reduce the ability of the channel to funnel water through the city. Patterson noted that even if trees were considered desirable for the riverside, the compaction of earth during the rerouting process would make tree growth very challenging.
“Everyone has noticed it is difficult to grow trees along there because of the compaction — hopefully that could be addressed,” Patterson said.
Stone said the Ohio EPA is currently not involved in as a stakeholder, but said he would anticipate their involvement if a study were to recommend changes.
“Ultimately they'll be a stakeholder,” Stone said.
City officials stressed the research into the river is still in its infancy. Stone said the city would be seeking the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s “Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities” grant, which offers funding for mitigation of natural disasters like flooding.
Stone also added local partners like the city and the HCD could contribute to the project either financially or in-kind through labor and resources.
“There's no reason the Hocking River can’t be a water trail through southeastern Ohio — we just need to put a little work in Athens,” Stone said.
This story has been edited to correct a typo in Mayor Steve Patterson's comment about meandering, which contained a clause twice.
Having a body of water could also anchor a park which would give people in Athens a place to go and spend time without having to spend money.
