Athens residents may see a new income tax levy on the May 2022 election ballot to build a new fire station, possibly on Athens' north side near Stimson Avenue. Athens Fire Chief Robert Rymer said a new station could cost $6 million to 7 million.
At an Athens City Council committee meeting of the whole held Nov. 22, Rymer described grim conditions at the Columbus Road fire station, illustrating his points with photographs and video of what he says is dangerously outdated infrastructure.
“Briefly — the fire station is falling down and I need a new one,” Rymer said at the beginning of his presentation.
Five-alarm issues at HQ
The Athens Fire Department Headquarters at 61 Columbus Road was completed in 1965. According to a 2021 report by Derwacter and Associates Engineering, the building “is at the end of its service life.”
While the station was built well when constructed, Rymer said, fire trucks have become substantially bigger in the ensuing decades. Heavier trucks put more strain on the structure, which is cantilevered on the hillside, supported by beams and walls below it. A number of preventive repairs have been completed to prevent the building from sinking backwards.
“I would not project another station on stilts,” Rymer said.
Additional support structures have been built to bolster the building, including steel reinforcements currently being installed. The city has spent $500,000 to maintain the structure since 2005.
Derwacter and Associates Engineering said current and planned maintenance to the building are only intended to “keep the station operable for a duration of time sufficient to construct a new station.”
The structure's age exacerbates these issues, Rymer said. Support beams wobble when trucks move and important structural elements are rusted. He showed a video of firefighters moving the tower truck out of the building, with bits of concrete falling from a structural joint connection.
“Needless to say — the tower truck stays in the station until we absolutely need it,” Rymer said. “But this is what we have to deal with.”
In addition to the station's deterioration, Ryder said, is a lack of space. For example, the decontamination washing machine, storage and the weight room are all contained in the same room.
“It is just no longer feasible for a fire station,” Rymer said.
Patterson expressed concern at the risks posed to the firefighters who live in the building, as well as the possible limits to firefighting capabilities.
“We have firefighters that live in that building,” Patterson said. “At the end of the day, we’re talking about a 1965 structure that has totally lived its useful life. It no longer is in a position to support the types of equipment to deal with a (structure) fire.”
New digs on Stimson?
The current preferred location is off Stimson Avenue in an open space between the bridge and the roundabout, Athens City Service Safety Director Andy Stone said. Stone said the entrance to the station would be before the roundabout so trucks are not using the roundabout to enter and exit the station.
That location will offer the best response time to the city because the station would have immediate access to the U.S. Route 50 and U.S. Route 33, Stone said.
“That is really ultimately why we landed on this particular location,” Stone said.
The location is not without its complications, however. It's in the Hocking River floodplain, so the site would have to be raised five feet to raise it above flood level. Council member Sam Crowl expressed concern that raising the ground level there could impeding water flow through the floodplain, and noted that design professionals should pay close attention to that issue.
A floodplain is the area adjacent to a waterway — usually flat land above the waterway's banks — that is naturally subject to flooding. The "100-year floodplain" is the area that would be underwater if a flood so big that it has a 1% chance of occurring in a given year. A floodway is the area around a waterway that must be kept clear of obstructions that would displace water beyond the 100-year floodplain.
Buildings constructed in the floodway must consider water displacement — protection for those who live beyond the floodplain. Regulations for buildings constructed in the floodplain aims to protect the building itself. Typical regulations require private buildings in a floodplain to sit one foot above the 100-year floodplain level; public structures, such as the fire station, must sit two feet above the floodplain.
“Any time you fill in the floodplain, the water is displaced somehow,” Stone said. “To say that water is definitely going to go somehow into the neighborhood downstream is just untrue.”
Fahl also noted the city has its own regulations for buildings in the floodplain, which regulate construction and protection of water conveyance through the channel. According to city code, Stone is the floodplain administrator and is responsible for interpreting the floodplain maps and issuing construction permits.
In addition to flooding, council members raised questions about changes to the neighborhood. Crowl said constituents in his ward had relayed concerns about the loss of green space in the area along the bike path. He also said the city should be in contact with neighbors like the Athens Red Cross building to hear their concerns.
Council members should communicate with their constituents about the issue as soon as possible, Fahl said, to hear concerns about issues such as noise.
“Those (noise) issues may seem small when you don't live next to something like that, but they are (significant),” Fahl said. “So having a lot of upfront and public listening with the neighborhood will help to alleviate some of those concerns.”
The city is mindful of the concerns neighbors of the proposed fire station would have, Stone said, but said the city has selected an architect based on their focus with community-oriented design and engagement in the process.
“(The design) would provide an asset to the community above and beyond a fire station,” Stone said. “We will endeavor as we work with the community on something that's truly remarkable and will be a centerpiece for the next 60 years,” Stone said.
Opening the purse
Despite their questions, council appeared to support placing a levy on the ballot. Council member Sarah Grace toured the facility recently and saw some of the issues firsthand.
“I didn’t want to be in the building or below the building (while a truck was being moved),” Grace said.
The levy would be a .1% income tax for 20 years; in addition to the new building, the levy could also cover other public safety capital improvement projects. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income in Athens is $32,360 — which would incur $323.60 in taxes at 0.1%.
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson said the levy proposal would be similar to the one passed for the Athens Community Center, which he said the city was able to pay off and sunset the income tax. However, he said the capital improvements levy for a new station could also fund equipment purchases. That would provide an incentive not to sunset the tax.
Patterson said the city administration was hoping to get a levy on the May primary ballot. The ordinance and language must be submitted to the Athens County Board of Elections by Feb. 3, 2022. If the levy passes, the city will begin working with architects on final designs for the proposed Stimson Avenue location, with an eye on a summer 2023 start time for construction, Stone said.
