CIRCLEVILLE — A Circleville Police K-9 handler is being investigated after body-camera footage of a recent traffic stop shows his K-9 attacking and biting an unarmed man during a recent traffic stop after a "lengthy pursuit" from Jackson County to Pickaway County.
Lt. Nathan E. Dennis, Ohio State Highway Patrol, said the incident happened after a multi-county pursuit that began when troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop with a tractor-trailer that failed to stop for an inspection in Jackson County.
Friday, OSHP released a 42-minute video from the bodycam footage of the July 4 incident involving a truck with a missing a left rear mud flap driven by Jaddarius Rose, 23, of Tennessee. After a Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector unit attempted to stop the vehicle, the unit requested assistance from OSHP.
APG Media acquired the video that shows the troopers driving several patrol cruisers pursuing the truck. During the chase, the truck forced an OSHP cruiser off the road. According to the report, the suspect failed to stop for marked patrol units with lights and sirens activated.
When the truck pulls over, officers order Rose out of the vehicle at gunpoint, but he drives away.
After further pursuit, stop sticks were deployed and the semi-truck comes a halt US 23 near State Route 371 in Pickaway County — this can be seen around the 27-minute mark in the video.
According to the OSHP report, the incident started at 9:34 a.m. and stopped around 11:23 a.m.
Video shows Rose exiting the truck, complying with police and surrendering with his hands up. Circleville Police are nearby with a K-9 unit. According to Mayor Don McIlroy and Circleville Police Chief G. Shawn Baer, two Circleville PD vehicles went to the traffic stop after OSHP made a request for mutual aid.
Troopers told Rose, “Get on the ground or you’re going to get bit.”
Troopers were heard on the video yelling, “Do not release the dog with his hands up.”
Dennis said as troopers were attempting to get Rose to comply by providing verbal commands, when the Circleville Police Department deployed their K-9.
Video shows CPD Officer Ryan Speakman, the officer in charge of the K-9, and the German shepherd run across the highway’s grassy center median — this scene unfolds around the 33-minute mark in the video.
Initially, the dog runs toward troopers, but reverses course when Speakman points to Rose who has his hands in the air and was on his knees.
Video shows Speakman shouting before the dog lunges at Rose, biting his arm and tackling him to the ground.
“Please, get it off,” Rose screamed.
Rose continues to scream as troopers started yelling to “get the dog off of him.”
Troopers immediately provided first aid and contacted EMS to respond. As Rose was being treated for his injuries, a trooper says to him, “Nobody is trying to hurt you.”
To which Rose responded, “You just let a dog bite me.”
After the incident, troopers talked about the attack with other law enforcement officers when a trooper asked, “Was I not loud enough?”
To which, a law officer responded, “You said it 3-4, multiple times.”
Rose was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center where he was treated, released and placed in Ross County Jail. He was charged with failure to comply, a fourth-degree felony. Rose has been released from Ross County Jail.
Rose was initially seen in Chillicothe Municipal Court on July 12. He waived his preliminary hearing, and posted 10% of his $25,000 bond.
His case was bound over to the Ross County Common Pleas Court, however nothing is on record for his case in the Ross County Clerk of Courts online database.
Dennis said the case remains under investigation, and OSHP is unable to provide any further details at this time.
A review of the incident involving the Circleville Police K-9 unit is being conducted by the city’s Use of Force Review Board, with the findings expected to be provided later this week.
