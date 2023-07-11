If you love Chinese food as much as I do, you must stop by China Fortune.
This restaurant is hidden away on West Stimson Avenue and only offers on-street parking, the delicious East Asian cuisine they serve is amazing, affordable and available only on a take-out basis.
For now, China Fortune still follows Covid protocols, which I respect. However, in the past, I’ve eaten in its spacious dining area and considered it a wonderful experience. So, I would love to see this area get reopened in the near future.
Last Saturday night, my man and I had dinner plans that fell through. While we approached Stimson Avenue, I realized I had not yet reviewed China Fortune.
Next, we drove by the restaurant and saw a sign stating that management still followed Covid restrictions. So we parked across the street, and I went inside to place an order. I remembered how good the General Tsao’s Chicken was the last time I ate there, so that was what I wanted.
My man wanted his favorite Chinese dish — Sweet and Sour Chicken. I also got some egg rolls and crab rangoons. The nice young man who took my order asked me to come back in twenty minutes, and when I did, my order was ready and waiting.
A nice woman gave me my food and even made sure I got my chopsticks. She gave me some samples of some other dipping sauces that included some hot Chinese mustard.
The food smelled so good that only one of the crab rangoons made it home to our dinner table. They really were outstanding and — dare I say — that they were the most delicious crab rangoons that I’ve ever tasted.
Once we made it home, I immediately sat at the table, and we started to eat. My General Tsao’s Chicken was as delicious as I remembered. While other restaurants serve this dish a little on the sweet side, China Fortune prepares this dish so that it has a hint of heat.
The end result is a mildly hot dish — thanks to the flavorful sauce covering both the lightly breaded chicken pieces and a portion of broccoli. I also can’t say enough good things about the rice that came with our meals. It was light, fluffy and yet held together so that I could eat it with a pair of chopsticks.
My man swore that his meal was the best Sweet and Sour Chicken he’s ever had locally. He especially enjoyed that he got two containers of sauce and that his order consisted of chicken along with large chunks of onions and pineapples.
As for the egg rolls, we both raved about how superb they were. They were firm yet flakey and had just the right amount of filling.
Goodness knows I like going out to eat and having leftovers! And our meal at China Fortune was no exception. We had so much food left over that we had the same thing for lunch the next day.
I was especially impressed with the egg rolls and how they didn’t get soggy — or hard — overnight, even after I microwaved them.
I would definitely eat at China Fortune again. The only thing more impressive than the food quality was the price, roughly $38. Considering that we got two full meals from this one order, I feel like we found ourselves a real bargain.
My only advice for the management at China Fortune is to hire a social media person to share how great the restaurant is and help correct inaccuracies on other websites.
For example, the restaurant’s Facebook page was last updated in 2016.
Plus, there’s conflicting information concerning the hours of operation. The same can be said of other restaurant-oriented pages, such as YELP and Restaurant Guru — which classify China Fortune as being closed.
While word-of-mouth-based advertising can be effective, since the restaurant is located in an out-of-the-way spot that’s easy to miss, having an employee who is savvy in digital marketing would increase their business and popularity.
