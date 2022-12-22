Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson announces that Current Agricultural Use Valuation (CAUV) renewal applications were mailed out to all property owners currently enrolled in the program.
These continuing applications must be completed and returned to the Athens County Auditor’s Office no later than Friday, Feb. 23. If the continuing application is not returned, the auditor is required to remove applicants from the program.
Qualifying property must be used for a commercial agricultural purpose to be enrolled in the CAUV program. Owners must have at least 10 qualifying acres devoted exclusively to commercial agricultural production or they must have supporting documentation to prove income of at least $2,500 from commercial agricultural production.
Thompson says, “Inspections of property enrolled in the CAUV program will continue to be conducted by Athens County Soil and Water this year.”
Property owners can contact the Auditor’s Office with questions or concerns by calling 740-592-3223 or by email to jthompson@athensoh.org
