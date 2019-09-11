The Ohio University Police Department said in an update Monday that it does not suspect any foul play in the death of a student in Wilson Hall on OU’s West Green last Saturday (Sept. 7).
According to a release from the OUPD, the student died sometime “earlier in the day” on Sept. 7, the same day police found the student’s body at the residence hall.
OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood confirmed Tuesday that the student who died was Jordyn Airy, an undecided major in OU’s University College from Dublin, Ohio. A vigil to remember Airy was attended by a large group of students and others outside Wilson Hall Monday afternoon.
“Based on information known to police at this time, there is no reason to believe the death represents an ongoing safety threat to the community,” the release from OUPD reads.
The police agency called Airy’s death an “unattended death” in the release. Such an incident occurs when somebody dies and his or her body is not found immediately, according to several definitions found online.
Leatherwood said the OU Dean of Students’ office has been in contact with Airy’s family, and said the university is providing support to students and staff affected by Airy’s death. “My heart goes out to Jordyn’s family and friends. Losing a loved one is extremely difficult, and it can be even more trying while away from home, family and support networks,” Dean of Students Jenny Hall-Jones said in a statement Tuesday. “We will continue to provide care to those impacted within the Bobcat community as we navigate these difficult circumstances.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.