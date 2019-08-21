Ohio University’s Board of Trustees on Monday agreed to increase in the cost of a project to renovate the old President’s Residence at 29 Park Place by $1.2 million, bringing the total project’s cost to $3.5 million.
The university Trustees, who met at the OU Russ Research Center in Beavercreek near Dayton, in 2018 approved spending about $2.3 million to renovate the former president’s mansion. Built in 1899, the residence was occupied by OU presidents and their spouses from 1952 to 2015. The building, once renovated, will be used as an “academic engagement center” for students and staff, as well as home for some of OU’s honors and scholars programs.
The increased cost is due to “an increase in material costs due to current market conditions, an increase in the overall cost due to the strength of the economy, and unforeseen costs due to utility and code requirements” to convert the building from residential occupancy to a business use, according to the OU Trustees’ agenda materials.
The university Honors Program cohort also has increased from 300 to 425 students, and that program will continue to grow under OU President Duane Nellis (who has said he wishes to expand the program), the agenda states.
Finally, OU is under the gun to complete this project quickly, so it can’t wait for a “more favorable bid climate,” according to the materials.
“…The Park Place project is a critical first domino for a series of interrelated projects connected to the Russ College of Engineering and Technology renovation of the West Union Street Office Center (WUSOC),” the agenda reads. “Current occupants of Trisolini House will move into 29 Park Place, and Culinary Services will move from the West Union Street Office Center into Trisolini. Delays in either project could result in a delay of the Russ Research Opportunity Center project.”
The university’s big plan is to move the College of Engineering’s staff offices to the WUSOC building on West Union Street in Athens after renovating that building (at a cost of roughly $31 million).
29 Park Place was at the center of controversy in early 2015 when then-OU President Roderick McDavis and his wife, Deborah, were hurriedly moved out of the home after Deborah broke her foot while dodging a bat in the home. The home has been vacant ever since, and the university under McDavis assigned a “work group” with OU officials and others to start a planning study around future improvements to the broader Park Place corridor (which included studying what to do with 29 Park Place).
OU President Nellis and his wife, Ruthie, currently live in a home on Athens’ South Side, and receive a $60,000 per-year housing stipend from the university to pay for that housing.
