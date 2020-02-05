The Athens and Ohio University police departments have received at least three reports of sexual assault since OU’s Spring Semester began in mid-January.
Most recently, the OU Police Department received a report of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Jan. 26. The incident allegedly occurred that evening at Tiffin Hall on OU’s East Green, though the OUPD crime log doesn’t list any other information.
Meanwhile, the APD received a report last month from an 18-year-old woman who said a “known subject” raped her on the evening of Jan. 18 on the city’s North Side. The APD report lists the matter as “under investigation.”
The OUPD responded to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital on the same day (Jan. 18) to a report of a rape from a female OU student, who reported “unwanted sexual conduct between herself and a known suspect,” according to the OUPD’s crime log issued for that day. As of The NEWS’ print deadline on Wednesday, it didn’t appear that any arrests had been made yet with regard to any of the three cases outlined above.
At least 17 sexual assaults were reported to the APD and OUPD Fall Semester.
OU student survivors of sexual assault can contact the Survivor Advocacy Program at the university. The confidential center provides advocacy for student survivors of sexual assault. That program has a 24/7 hotline at 740-597-7233.
Non-OU student and student survivors of sexual assault alike also can contact the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program in Athens at 740-591-4266. The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office also has a victim assistance office, reachable at 740-592-3208.
IN OTHER NEWS, the OU Police Department arrested a 21-year-old Athens man on Jan. 19 after he was found allegedly masturbating on the fifth floor of Alden Library in Athens. He pleaded guilty several days later in Athens County Municipal Court to a single third-degree misdemeanor count of public indecency, and had a 60-day jail sentence suspended as long as he completes counseling, has no contact with either OU or the victims who witnessed him, and delivers a “letter of apology.
