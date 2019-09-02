Two sexual assaults were reported to the Athens Police Department over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the Ohio University Police Department reported Friday that it had arrested an OU student on a misdemeanor-level charge of sexual imposition (non-consensual sexual touching). Darrian A. Hill, 18, of Malta (Morgan County), is scheduled to be arraigned this Thursday in Athens County Municipal Court.
"On 8/29/19, around 2326 hours (11:26 p.m.), an Ohio University student reported she was inappropriately touched earlier in the evening," the OUPD report reads. "After an investigation, Darrian Hill was charged for sexual imposition."
The APD received one report of a rape and one report of a sexual battery over the weekend.
The sexual battery reportedly occurred early Saturday (Aug. 31) morning on Athens' West Side and was reported the next day.
"On Sept. 1, 2019, a 21-year-old female reported they were the victim of a sexual assault on the city’s west end by an unknown subject," the report reads. "Citizens should stay alert and are asked to contact the Athens Police Department with any information they believe valuable in solving this case. Further information pertinent to the public safety may be released as it is discovered."
Meanwhile, the other incident reported by the APD as a rape allegedly occurred on Athens' South Side early Sunday morning.
"On (Sunday), a 21-year-old female reported they were the victim of rape on the city’s south end by a known subject," the report reads. "This matter is under investigation, and no further information will be released at this time pending said investigation."
No arrests are listed for either case so far.
These three reports to the APD and OUPD represent the first three sexual assaults reported to either agency since OU's 2019 fall semester began on Aug. 26. Between the beginning and end of fall semester 2018, both police departments received 28 reports of sexual-assault crimes.
OU student survivors of sexual assault can contact the Survivor Advocacy Program at OU. It's a confidential center that provides advocacy for student survivors of sexual assault. That program has a 24/7 hotline at 740-597-7233.
Non-OU student survivors of sexual assault can contact the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program in Athens.
