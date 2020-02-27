Two former Ohio University students and another current student pleaded guilty today (Thursday) to charges in Athens County Common Pleas Court relating to the November 2018 death of an OU student pledge of a since-expelled university fraternity chapter.
Dominic A. Figliola, 21, of Athens; Cullen Willi McLaughlin, 21, of Northfield, Ohio; and Zachary Herskovitz, 22, of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania – all former members of the Sigma Pi OU fraternity chapter – pleaded guilty Thursday and all had their sentences held in abeyance by Athens County Common Pleas Judges George McCarthy and Patrick Lang in order for them to participate in the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office’s diversion program.
Figliola, McLaughlin and Herskovitz are three of seven former OU Sigma Pi members who were indicted last November on charges relating to the death of Collin Wiant, 18, of Dublin (a suburb of Columbus). Wiant died in November 2018 while at the reported annex of the Sigma Pi OU chapter at 45 Mill St. in Athens (that chapter has since been expelled by the university).
In exchange for their pleas listed above, all three men have agreed to testify against the remaining defendants in the investigation surrounding Wiant's death.
Cases are still pending against the other four former fraternity members, as well as three men who worked for the Silver Serpent business in Athens that allegedly sold the nitrous oxide that Wiant reportedly ingested and contributed to his death (you can see background on those cases here).
In Athens County Common Pleas Court today:
• Figliola pleaded guilty to charges of permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, an unclassified misdemeanor.
• Herskovitz pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree, and hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.
• McLaughlin pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in LSD, felonies of the fifth degree.
McLaughlin, Figliola and Herskovitz all accepted plea deals reached in agreement with the county Prosecutor’s Office as well as Wiant’s parents, Kathleen and Wade Wiant, who gave victim impact statements during the hearings Thursday. The three men will need to complete the two-year diversion program and remain law-abiding citizens during that time; if they do not, they will be sentenced on the charges listed above. Figliola also was ordered by Lang to complete one year of non-reporting probation for the hazing charge.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said in a press release Thursday that the three men were part of a “cycle of hazing that has existing within” the Sigma Pi chapter for years.
“Each class, after being hazed, waited until their turn to inflict the same or worse on the next class,” Blackburn said. “Hopefully, these cases and legislative changes can end this practice that exists in too many organizations across this country.”
Assistant County Prosecutor Meg Saunders said today that Figliola admitted to hazing Sigma Pi pledge class members and to serving underage people while working as a bartender in Athens, as well as admitting to permitting illegal drug use in the 45 Mill St. House. McLaughlin also admitted to trafficking LSD, providing it to the fraternity members.
During the hearing for Herskovitz, he admitted to hazing Sigma Pi pledges and was also sentenced to one year of non-reporting probation for that charge, as well as admitting to permitting drug abuse at 45 Mill St., however, Saunders said neither he nor Figliola was directly involved in Wiant’s death.
Wade Wiant teared up during his impact statement, noting that exactly one month from now would have been his son’s 20th birthday.
“In the last year and a half, I’ve been diagnosed with cancer twice; I’ve had multiple surgeries; and the extreme grief has had an impact on my recovery,” he said. “My kids spend time – where they should be celebrating their adulthood and teenage years – in grief counseling.”
Kathleen Wiant noted that she and Wade both participated in fraternity and sorority organizations during their time at OU, which makes their son’s death and the hazing he experienced all the more difficult to reconcile with their positive experiences.
Both have spoken out in the time since their son’s death and called for stiffer penalties for hazing.
Judge McCarthy during that hearing said he was troubled by the terms of the plea agreement reached for Herskovitz to enter into the diversion program, considering the severity of the circumstances surrounding Wiant’s death.
McCarthy asked Herskovitz why he shouldn’t instead sentence him to 30 days in prison on the hazing count, instead of entering him into the diversion program.
Herskovitz apologized to the Wiants in a brief statement in court, though his attorney, Michael DeRiso of Pittsburgh, did note that Herskovitz himself had been a victim of hazing while a pledge for Sigma Pi.
“I’d just like to really apologize to the Wiant family and also to Athens County,” he said. “I should have stopped it (hazing) whenever it was going on…. I didn’t really have a direct impact on the death of Collin Wiant, but I still feel terrible...”
