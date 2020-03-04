An Ohio University student has filed a civil lawsuit in federal court against OU, its Board of Trustees and a former Bobcat football player, alleging that the university ignored numerous complaints about that football player physically, sexually and emotionally abusing her, and allowed him to continue that alleged abuse.
The suit comes after that former football player, Amir Miller, 22, pleaded guilty to one fourth-degree felony count of menacing by stalking in early February in Athens County Common Pleas Court and entered into the Prosecutor’s Office’s diversion program as part of a plea agreement.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court of Ohio’s Northern District by an unnamed female OU student who is the same victim in the criminal case; it also lists her mother and father as co-plaintiffs.
The suit names the following people as defendants: Miller; OU President Duane Nellis; the OU Board of Trustees and its chair and secretary; OU Athletics Director Jim Schaus; Head OU Football Coach Frank Solich; Chris Rodgers, assistant athletics director; John Bowman, an athletic trainer; and Kerri Griffin and Karen Petko with OU’s Title IX office.
The suit alleges that the woman, listed as Jane Doe #1, was in a two-year romantic relationship with Miller while at OU, during which he physically abused her, sexually assaulted her, and physically assaulted her on numerous occasions. When she tried to leave, Miller “mercilessly stalked her and threatened her friends.” The crux of the suit’s claims against OU, meanwhile, is that the woman tried to report Miller’s behavior and seek help from OU, but was allegedly ignored, allowing Miller to continue to have access to her.
“At all times relevant herein, Jane Doe #1 made numerous complaints of defendant Miller’s actions to various defendants and to such defendants’ subordinate Ohio University employees and agents,” the suit reads. “That the sexually abusive conduct and physical assaults were the subject of various meetings among the defendants, their employees and agents, without any action being taken.”
OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood confirmed in a statement Tuesday that Miller is still enrolled at OU. She had previously said last September that Miller had been suspended from the football team. According to OU Athletics’ website, he only played one game in the previous season (2018) and none last season.
“While I can’t comment on the pending litigation, I can share that Ohio University considers the safety and well-being of its students to be our top priority,” Leatherwood wrote. “Because of that, the university is committed to aggressively ensuring a campus environment that is free of discrimination and harassment, including sexual violence. The university adheres to best practices when it is confronted with a complaint of sexual misconduct.”
The father of the female OU student said in a brief statement Tuesday that the reason they filed the suit against the university was to prevent what happened to his daughter from happening to others.
“Sending your kids to college is supposed to be the best time of their life, not the worst,” he said. “We are doing this for all young women who are suffering and carrying around unnecessary pain.”
While the criminal case was pending against Miller last year, he was arrested again in early October for violating the protection order the victim had obtained against him after he allegedly “put himself in the path of the victim in the stalking case” while she was walking to class.
As a result of the plea agreement in the criminal case described above, Miller had a fifth-degree felony count of forgery, a third-degree felony count of having weapons while under disability and a first-degree misdemeanor count of permitting drug abuse dropped against him. In exchange, Miller agreed to plead guilty to the stalking charge and to enter into the diversion program with several additional special conditions.
Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Pepper previously explained that as part of that agreement, Miller will agree not to return to OU – he’s been suspended from the university’s football team since he was initially charged last fall – while the victim in the stalking case finishes her time at OU. He agreed to have no contact with the victim and to attend mental-health counseling and anger-management classes.
The suit notes that the female OU student suffers from nightmares, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), social anxiety and panic attacks from he incidents listed above.
Miller has not yet filed a response to the suit, nor has OU.
