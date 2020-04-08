Many changes have occurred recently at Ohio University in an effort to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 health crisis, affecting students and faculty both in the classroom and at home.
One of the changes requires that all students who still occupy on-campus housing to be consolidated into two dormitories: Tanaka Hall and Luchs Hall, both on South Green. All students remaining on campus were moved into their new dorms by Monday, April 6.
According to OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood, the consolidation efforts were executed due to recommendation by local public health officials.
“These facilities offer several different access points for entry into the buildings that support social distancing,” Leatherwood said in an email. “Students have been assigned their own room and will share a bathroom with one other person in the adjoining room of the suite. By creating operational efficiencies through these relocation efforts, we are able to reduce the number of employees physically managing our facilities. This plan also allows us to consolidate meal delivery to one location, which will be the Tanaka Multipurpose room.”
While most students have moved off campus (and many back to their hometowns) due to recent restrictions concerning the pandemic, a small fraction of OU’s student body will remain on campus as they continue online and remote classwork.
“A relatively small number of students who were not able to return home for any number of personal reasons were approved to remain on campus through the end of spring semester,” Leatherwood said. “As of today, we have 154 students living on campus.”
Along with these changes the university also announced new information on student refunds for housing and meal plans. An email to on-campus students documented some of the changes.
“Students impacted (by) COVID-19 and who transitioned home in support of spring semester online learning will receive a prorated housing and residential meal plan (traditional 10, 14, 20, Flex 14 or Flex 20) charge adjustment, using March 15 as the date for proration,” the email reads.
However, the 154 students still residing on campus are not eligible for this charge adjustment as they will continue to fulfill an altered version of their housing and meal plans.
The same email also said that the OU office of housing and residence life is committed to providing housing for students until the end of the semester on May 2.
